DA calls for Royal AM's R27 million Msunduzi sponsorship to be terminated amid legal woes

Shauwn Mkhize’s Royal AM facing uncertain future Mismanagement has been blamed for the financial problems that Shauwn Mkhize’s Royal AM are currently facing. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

The Democratic Alliance has called for the immediate termination of Royal AM's R27 million sponsorship by the struggling Msunduzi Local Municipality in KZN.

The DA in the Msunduzi council submitted a motion calling for the municipality "to review and terminate the club's R27 million sponsorship" of the outfit owned by controversial Durban businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize (nee Mpisane).

Troubles are mounting for the Betway Premiership outfit Royal AM FC and Mkhize after the club reportedly failed to pay salaries in December. The club and businesses associated to Mkhize have been facing scrutiny since they were attached after Sars search and seizure in November last year over tax debt to the tune of over R40 million.

DA Councillor Reggie Khanyile, said the municipality cannot continue to support a business facing legal proceedings, "including allegations of tax evasion".

"The municipality cannot continue supporting a business facing serious legal proceedings, including allegations of tax evasion. Non-compliance with tax laws and deliberate tax evasion are criminal offences that should not be taken lightly by any municipal authority," the statement read.