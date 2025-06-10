Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks out against Gaza atrocities after receiving honorary doctorate

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been awarded an honorary degree by the University of Manchester. Image: mancity.com

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola condemned the killing of innocent children as a result of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester. At a ceremony at Manchester’s Whitworth Hall, Guardiola was presented with an honorary doctorate by the University’s Chancellor, Nazir Afzal “for his extraordinary contribution to the city over nine years on and off the pitch”.

The award is in honour not only of his sporting success but for his inspirational work away from football, including through his family foundation, the Guardiola Sala Foundation. Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has helped the team secure six Premier League titles - including four in succession - and a Champions League trophy.

Israel's ongoing military assault in Gaza has killed at least 54,880 people, mostly civilians. There is currently also a famine in the area, as Israel has also blocked food and aid to the Palestinian people. During his acceptance speech, Guardiola says he has been deeply hurt by the current situation, especially the bombing of innocent children and hospitals. "It's so painful what we see in Gaza. It hurts my whole body. And let me be clear, it's not about ideology. It's not about whether I'm right, or you're wrong,” the Manchester City manager said.

“Come on. It's just about the love of life, about the care of your neighbour. Maybe we think that we see the boys and girls of four years old being killed by the bomb or being killed at the hospital because it's not a hospital anymore. It's not our business. "We can think about that. It's not our business. But be careful. The next one will be ours. The next four or five years old kids will be ours. Sorry, but I see my kids when I wake up every morning since the nightmare started with the infants in Gaza. And I'm so scared. Maybe this image feels far away from where we are living now. And you might ask what we can do.”

Guardiola also spoke on the importance of standing up for what's right and not taking the backseat, thinking about what might happen if one speaks up. “There is a story I’m reminded of. A forest is on fire. All the animals live, terrified, helpless, helpless. But the small bird flies back and forth, back and forth to the sea, back and forth, carrying drops of water in this little beak,” said Guardiola. “The snake laughs and asks, ‘why, bro? You will never put the fire out’. The bird replies, ‘yes, I know it’. ‘Then, why do you do it again and again?’ The snake asks once again. ‘I’m just doing my part’. The bird replies for the last time.