Durban - Marumo Gallants made it two wins out of two in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage when they recorded a 2-1 win over Saint Eloi Lupopo at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite having less of the ball, the South African side was the more composed when in possession and scored twice in the first half via Mpho Mvelase and Ranga Chivaviro.

Patou Kabangu pulled one back for the home side in the 82nd minute but it only proved to be a consolation.

Gallants have a rich record in Cup competitions as they have made the final of the last two Nedbank Cup competitions, winning the trophy in 2021 as their previous incarnation, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

However, should their performances in the league not improve soon, they may have to make a difficult decision over whether to prioritize top-flight football or potential African glory. The travel and stress required for continental football can take a big toll on league performances as was also the case with Cape Town City who struggled in their first ever CAF Champions League campaign earlier this season.

Gallants are last in the South African top-flight and as things stand will be set for automatic relegation.

Gallants’ next game is another Confederation Cup game against USM Alger at the Stade Nelson Mandela in Algeria. Thereafter, they return to league action with a game against TS Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, March 4.

