Marumo Gallants hammer Libya’s Al Akhdar in Confederation Cup

Marumo Gallants’ Lesiba Nku celebrates with his teammates after scoring during their CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhdar of Libya at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday Marumo Gallants’ Lesiba Nku celebrates with his teammates after scoring during their CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhdar of Libya at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants put their Dstv Premiership struggles aside as they beat Al Akhdar 4-1 in their CAF Confederation Cup group stage opener in Dobsonville.

Gallants’ win means that they climb to the top of Group A after goals from Lesiba Nku, Ranga Chivaviro (two) and Joseph Malongoane.

Nku opened the scoring in the first half, while Chivaviro racked up his brace before Malongoane wrapped up the win as Gallants won their second game in a row.

Gallants’ win before this game was in the Nedbank Cup as they beat NFD side Magesi FC 3-1 last week to progress to the last-16 of the competition.

Coach Dylan Kerr, who continued to watch from the stands as he awaits his work permit, will hope that his team can replicate these efforts in the league.

Gallants are bottom of the standings with 18 points, three points behind Maritzburg United. But that they’ve played two more games, further hinders them.

Nonetheless, Gallants cannot sulk and moan. They know that they are in the business of winning games and that is why they’ll take positives from today.

Their strikers were sharp as Nku pounced early on after Akhdar's goalkeeper Miftah Al Taeb spilled the ball in his path following a Gallants forward foray.

Gallants doubled the lead in no time as Katlego Otladisa intercepted a poor goal-kick by Al Taeb, resulting in the winger setting up Chivaviro.

The stocky Limpopo-born striker slotted into an empty net as Gallants put distance between them and the visiting Libyans.

Gallants didn’t sit back though as they continued to dominate possession and looked to add more goals to their tally.

Gallants had to wait to score their third in the second half when Chivaviro unleashed a hard and low shot.

The Libyans, who had been on the backfoot for the better part of the game, pulled one back after Akram Alzawi beat Washington Arubi from close range.

The hosts restored their three-goal advantage when substitute Sibusiso Sibeko managed to beat the offside trap before teeing up Malongoane.

And that’s how things ended as Gallants got their group stage campaign up and running with a win that should bring them confidence.