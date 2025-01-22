LOOK: Conor McGregor tells USA to ban ‘Foreign Invasion’

MCGREGOR SPEAKS Conor McGregor walks the red carpet at the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP

The 36-year-old who was accused of sexual assault in Miami in 2023, said he had met with US House speaker Mike Johnson to discuss the matter of foreigners in America.

In a long post on his Facebook profile, the Irishman made his political stance clear - if he hadn’t already as he attended Donald Trump ’s inauguration as US President in Washington on Monday.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor on Wednesday called for the USA to adopt a harsh stance on foreign nationals in the country.

“At Capitol Hill to meet with @speakermjohnson! We spoke in depth about the new administrations deportation efforts, which is underway now! It was very positive! Foreign invasion of any kind must never be allowed. Ever,” said McGregor.

Continuing his sanctimonious rant, McGregor said: “It can come in multiple forms, baring gifts akin the Greeks. Recognize it and rid it! Restoring and maintaining security of nation is of thee utmost importance!

“The be all, end all. SECURE YOUR NATION! I am here watching, learning, and representing for Ireland. Ireland and its human trafficking racket needs absolute dismantling! It is a breach of our security and our sovereignty.”

Trying to link the issue to his home country (seemingly in reference to the influx of Ukraine nationals due to the war in the country waged by Russia), McGregor said: “For me it is A NATIONAL EMERGENCY. Ireland’s welcoming nature has been fully abused. Division has now been sewn so deeply in to the fabric of Irelands indigenous as well as our legal migrant population that tensions are boiling.

“People are on tenderhooks(sic). Tactics of a rogue government while they loot the country. Corruption is rife! Our population has risen. Our crime has risen. Our homeless figures risen. Our police force has declined. We cannot sustain mass migration. A racket fueled (sic) by greed it must end now. I am against fully the entering of Ireland by any foreign criminal or mentally unwell person. Deport. Deport. Deport! Good luck USA, the world is watching in support!”

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport