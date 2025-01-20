WATCH: Gary Player ‘thanks God' Donald Trump is back

PLAYER BACKS TRUMP Gary Player, 89, has not hidden his support for Trump over the years - most notably accepting the Medal of Freedom during the President’s first term in office back in 2021. Picture: Michael Sherman
As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, it’s worth noting that South Africa’s most successful-ever sportsperson Gary Player is a supporter of the Republican.
Player, 89, has not hidden his support for Trump over the years - most notably accepting the Medal of Freedom during the President’s first term in office back in 2021.
Though Player will not be one of the sports celebrities in attendance of Trump’s inauguration in Washington, his admiration of the man is no secret.
At the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational in November last year at Sun City, the nine-time major champion bizarrely gave his thoughts on Trump in a speech to open the tournament.
“You know we talk about legacies. Winston Churchill for me was one of my all-time heroes, but it wasn't for him we wouldn't be standing here tonight,” said Player.
“He said the youth of the nation are the trustees of posterity. In the White House, which I have spent a lot of time in the office, the President, there was a picture or a statue of Winston Churchill.
“[Joe] Biden and [Barack] Obama took it down, in spite of what he did to win the war, and Donald Trump put it back! And now it's going to thank God come back into the office.”
As Player finished talking about Trump there was muted applause from the guests in attendance for the speech at The Palace hotel.
Player also went on to say he suffered like a junkyard dog in the early part of his career and how he ‘never choked’ during his career.
