WATCH: Gary Player ‘thanks God' Donald Trump is back

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, it’s worth noting that South Africa’s most successful-ever sportsperson Gary Player is a supporter of the Republican.

Player, 89, has not hidden his support for Trump over the years - most notably accepting the Medal of Freedom during the President’s first term in office back in 2021.

Though Player will not be one of the sports celebrities in attendance of Trump’s inauguration in Washington, his admiration of the man is no secret.

At the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational in November last year at Sun City, the nine-time major champion bizarrely gave his thoughts on Trump in a speech to open the tournament.