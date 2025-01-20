TYSON FOR TRUMP Former US heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be one of the sports stars in attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington on Monday. Picture: Timothy A. Clary/ AFP

With Donald Trump set to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, a number of high profile sports celebrities will be in attendance for the event in Washington.

Chief among those is former UFC champion Conor McGregor. The 36-year-old has not featured in UFC for the last three years, but is considered one of the legends of the combat sport.

While the Irishman McGregor had voiced his support of Trump in the past, in August last year the businessman said Khabib Nurmagomedov was his actually favourite fighter. Following his comments, McGregor said his earlier support of Trump was a ‘misstep’.

The apparent friction between the two, however, does not seem to be an issue with McGregor expected to attend the ceremony.