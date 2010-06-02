Green lines up Briggs for title fight

Sydney, Australia - Australia's Danny Green said on Wednesday he would defend his IBO cruiserweight world boxing title in July against former sparring partner Paul Briggs, who is coming out of a three-year retirement.

Green said he had had some bruising training sessions in the past with Briggs, 34, who twice fought Poland's Tomasz Adamek for a light heavyweight world title but has not been in action since February 2007.

"There was a lot of blood, a lot of sweat and lot of injuries and there was a lot of respect," Green said.

"Hurricane" Briggs, a former kickboxer and dance music DJ, said he had overcome the problems with his adrenal and nervous system which forced him to quit and take up work as a TV commentator.

"I'm in great shape, my version of out of shape is the average person's super fit," said Briggs.

Green (29 wins, 3 defeats) will take on Briggs (26-3) in Sydney on July 21, in his third title defence after stopping Manny Siaca in April and stunning American great Roy Jones Jr in December. - AFP