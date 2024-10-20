Chiefs and Sundowns seal quarters, while Pirates stutter

And then there were two!

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs cruised to the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final, while Orlando Pirates stumbled from the “big three”.

Sundowns hammered Golden Arrows 5-0 in their opening game of the ‘Beer Cup’, making up for lost time in cup competitions after their MTN8 woes.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Manqoba Mngqithi was the big winner in the opening round of the Carling Knockout Cup, with his team hammering Golden Arrows 5-0. Photo: Supplied

Chiefs also reached their first quarter-final under coach Nasreddine Nabi after beating SuperSport United 4-0, making many of the club’s faithful believe they’ll win the cup this season.

Meanwhile, Pirates’ ‘cup specialist’ tag was torn to shreds by newbies Magesi FC, who surprisingly beat them 3-2 in their own backyard. Given that all three results have a telling impact on their expectations for the season, MIHLALI BALEKA analyses each outcome separately below.

Sundowns’ Transformation

Mamelodi Sundowns have undergone massive technical team changes this season, with coach Manqoba Mngqithi ascending to the throne after Rulani Mokwena’s departure. Mngqithi's ascension wasn’t warmly received by everyone associated with the club, with some fans and players still struggling to come to terms with Mokwena’s exit.

At 53, Mngqithi had to publicly back himself for the role, as rumours circulated that players such as Teboho Mokoena were frozen out of the team due to their ties with the former coach. The new tenure didn’t get off to an ideal start; Sundowns suffered back-to-back losses to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semi-final, prompting heavy criticism.

However, determination has prevailed, as Mngqithi has since turned things around. He has led the team to victory in all three league matches, making an early statement regarding their intentions to defend their title. Furthermore, there’s a possibility that he could initially guide the side to the Carling Knockout Cup crown, having decisively triumphed over Arrows in the opening round on Saturday night.

Chiefs’ New Vision

Meanwhile, new coach Nasreddine Nabi has injected a breath of fresh air into Kaizer Chiefs this season. The team has showcased enterprising football, rekindling hope among their fans. Chiefs have started the Betway Premiership decently, winning two games and losing one. Their loss to Mamelodi Sundowns wasn’t a disastrous affair, as they put up a commendable fight.

Considering the long-standing goal of challenging for the title, Chiefs’ discerning supporters want Nabi to end the 10-year drought with a domestic cup victory. Following their recent win over SuperSport United, many believe that the glory days may soon return, potentially redefining their “Cup Kings” label.

On the night of their victory, Chiefs excelled not just in maintaining a clean sheet but also in sharing goal-scoring responsibilities between starters and bench players. The scoreline could have been more impressive had Chivaviro converted his clear-cut opportunities; however, Nabi’s protective stance towards him speaks to the support within the team.

Pirates’ Cup Blues

In contrast, Orlando Pirates, historically the best team in domestic cup competitions over the last three seasons, have faced setbacks. Winning five out of six trophies is commendable, but their blemish came last season with a quarter-final loss in the Carling Knockout Cup. This tough luck has continued this season, as they were knocked out in the opening round.

Against Magesi, Pirates were far from their best, conceding all three goals in a rather uncharacteristic first-half display for a team expected to progress easily to the quarters. Coach Jose Riveiro admitted that they could have performed better but urged his players to quickly recover from the loss and shift their focus back to the league.

The Sea Robbers are still widely expected to challenge Sundowns for the Premiership title this season, having been the bridesmaids in the last two seasons. With their bright start to the league, they will seek to regain momentum when they host fellow Carling Knockout Cup wounded SuperSport tomorrow.