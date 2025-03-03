Marvels of Mzansi: Hollywoodbets Durban July theme unveiled for 2025

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is back, unveiling its 2025 theme 'Marvels of Mzansi' to celebrate South Africa's rich culture and heritage.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ), one of South Africa's premier horse racing events, has officially unveiled its exciting theme for 2025: “Marvels of Mzansi".

The theme highlights South Africa’s rich tapestry of heritage, cultural diversity and stunning landscapes while paying homage to the extraordinary achievements of the nation.

Expressing his excitement about this year’s theme, Stephen Marshall, Gold Circle’s Events and Marketing Executive, stated: “Our pride in Mzansi’s heritage and culture extends beyond sporting excellence, it’s also reflected in the innovation, tenacity, and resilience of its people. The HDJ is more than just a major event that attracts visitors from across South Africa to KwaZulu-Natal; it provides an invaluable platform for participants to showcase their skills and talents to a highly engaged audience.”

As one of the country's leading horse racing events, it draws myriad local and international visitors, resulting in a significant boost for tourism and hospitality sectors.

Devin Heffer, Brand and Communications Manager at Hollywoodbets, said: “The Hollywoodbets Durban July is more than just a race - it’s a cultural phenomenon that unites fashion, entertainment, and world-class horse racing on an electrifying stage.

"The ‘Marvels of Mzansi theme,’ couldn’t be more fitting. It celebrates our country’s rich heritage, diversity, and extraordinary achievements, all set against the vibrant energy of Durban.”

It is reported that last year, the event welcomed nearly 40 000 attendees and contributed a R717 million to the city’s GDP, reinforcing its status as a driver of tourism and economic growth.

Saturday Star