Proudly SA and Adreach announce partnership to uplift local businesses

The partnership between Proudly South African and Adreach promises to deepen the impact that both organisations can have on local economies and communities. By combining their resources and expertise, they aim to foster greater awareness of the importance of buying local, while also creating opportunities for small businesses to thrive in a challenging economic landscape. Picture: Supplied.

Proudly South African and Adreach announced a strategic partnership aimed at uplifting local businesses and benefiting the South African economy. This partnership reflects a shared commitment from both organisations to promote and support Proudly South African entrepreneurs and small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Zuza Mbatha, the newly appointed CEO of Adreach, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership: “In the spirit of Ubuntu, which embodies shared values and principles, this partnership signifies our dedication to collective growth. Both Proudly South African and Adreach recognise that when we invest in local businesses, we strengthen our economy and uplift our communities. Together, we can create opportunities that transform lives and pave the way for a brighter future.

Proudly South African echoes this sentiment, emphasising how closely aligned the two organisations are in their missions. Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, acting CEO for Proudly South African stated: “We are thrilled to join forces with Adreach. Our missions are interconnected; by working together, we can amplify our efforts to encourage local procurement and consumer habits that favour South African products and services. This partnership embodies a commitment to job creation and economic empowerment.”

In recognition of this significant partnership, five Proudly South African members have each been awarded R100,000 worth of Adreach street pole advertising for a duration of three months. This initiative aims to promote their businesses and enhance brand awareness within their respective markets.

Adreach was founded with a mission centred on empowering small businesses by providing them with affordable advertising solutions. Through initiatives like street pole advertisements, Adreach offers accessible platforms that allow smaller enterprises to increase their visibility and reach their target audiences effectively and economically, hence we decided to join Proudly South African to afford their members access to our advertising medium at a discounted rate.

Founded in 2001, Proudly South African emerged from the Presidential Job Summit convened by the late former President Nelson Mandela to combat the challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment. As South Africa’s official buy-local advocacy campaign, Proudly South African works with both public and private sectors to promote local procurement through its member-based organisation. Only companies that meet strict local content and quality standards have the privilege of displaying the Proudly South African logo.

The campaign’s clarion call, “Buy Local to Create Jobs,” encourages consumers to shift their purchasing habits to support local enterprises, thereby contributing to economic growth and sustainability.

Adreach stands as a leader in Out-of-Home advertising and integrated marketing solutions, boasting an inventory of 40,000 street poles nationwide, making it the third-largest Out-of-Home media owner in South Africa in terms of stock availability. With specialised knowledge in street pole advertising, Adreach manages over 90% of this medium, ensuring high visibility at cost-effective prices.

Founded in 1998, Adreach has routinely demonstrated an ethos of social responsibility, driving community development and supporting the upliftment of small businesses across various sectors. Adreach is proud to enable over 2,000 advertisers, ranging from blue-chip companies to emerging SMMEs.

Both organisations share a rich history of engaging in community upliftment through a myriad of impactful projects. Adreach's commitment to community development is embodied in its "Adopt-a-Project" philosophy, which focuses on sustainable initiatives that enhance the lives of individuals and facilitate positive change in communities. Here are some notable projects:

Saturday Star