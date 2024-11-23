Time Square Casino has a new face

Sun International has announced the appointment of Elmarie van Wyk as the new operations manager for Time Square Casino in Pretoria.

Reporting to General Manager Ruben Gooranah, Van Wyk began her new role in September this year. With 19 years in the gaming industry, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Pretoria’s largest entertainment hub.

Van Wyk's career at Sun International started in 2005 when she served as a slots supervisor at Windmill Casino in Bloemfontein. Since then, she has held various positions across the company's properties, including assistant slots manager at Carousel and gaming manager at Golden Valley, Flamingo, and most recently, Windmill Casino.

"I am excited about my new role, which is primarily driven by my curiosity and constant thirst for knowledge. I thrive on learning new things, expanding my existing knowledge, and gaining a holistic understanding of how everything fits together,” Van Wyk said. She has completed senior management coaching for performance through the University of Stellenbosch Business School and holds a higher certificate in Economic and Management Sciences as well as a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Management.

Outside of work, van Wyk keeps active with go-karting and visiting theme parks, and in her downtime, she enjoys playing online strategy games. Additionally, she enjoys music, movies, home renovations and improvements, as well as technology and innovation. “But most of all, I enjoy coming home to my hubby and two Yorkies, who are equally excited to greet me every day,” she said.

