Load shedding-plagued universities suffer with operational budget but soldier on

The University of Pretoria, which rolled out the red carpet for newcomers at its recent Welcome Day, is among the higher education institutions buckling under load shedding pressure. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Even though persistent load shedding has placed the coffers of Tshwane universities under immense pressure, the institutions insist that their academic projects have remained on course.

On Tuesday, the University of Pretoria reported that load shedding had placed increased pressure on its operational budget, with spokesperson Rikus Delport saying the cost of diesel used to run generators at its various campuses and residences was running high.

He said the institution used about R1.5 million a day during Stage 3, R2m for Stage 4, and almost R3m during Stage 6. Cumulatively, these challenges could result in delayed or even no refurbishments of university-owned residences owing to the lack of affordability.

He explained that year-on-year utility fees had increased by more than the inflation rate.

Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) Phaphama Tshisikhawe said they had fared no better with the ongoing spate of load shedding.

Tshisikhawe said the extended load shedding shifts had put strain on their budgets and current financial resources, so much so that the university had to invest in alternative energy as currently diesel generators were the most accessible.

In fact, Tshisikhawe said the price of diesel over the past year had added to the university’s consumable budget as this had not only affected its facilities in Pretoria, but other facilities run by the institution in a number of provinces.

She said the combination of these definitely had a huge impact on the budget.

The University of Pretoria said it had more than 70 generators in place to help the university during periods of power interruptions.

“You can imagine the cost and support these require. This adds an additional burden to the university’s finances, which are already under strain owing to student debt. Despite this, the university is supporting students through bursaries, donor funding and loans.

NSFAS students, who currently reside in UP residences will be allowed to continue their stay while the University, together with the students explore workable and sustainable solutions to address the shortfall between the NSFAS allowance and cost of the accommodation.”

Delport said the university council approved a tuition fee increase of 6%, which is below the latest published inflation rate of more than 7%.

“The university has to balance financial sustainability with affordability by students. This increase is insufficient to ensure the University’s financial sustainability.”

Pretoria News