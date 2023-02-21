Individuals, companies linked to fraud, corruption at Kusile Power Station nailed

Pretoria - The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained secured preservation orders against individuals and companies linked to fraud and corruption during the construction of Kusile Power Station.

The preservation order, issued by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last week, authorises the AFU and SIU to preserve two portions of a farm that was used as a lodge, a commercial property in Mbombela, a house on an estate, five cars, a golf cart, and a quad bike, which are the proceeds of unlawful activities at Eskom’s Kusile Power Station following allegations of serious maladministration and corruption.

The assets under preservation are two portions of Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge in Mbombela; a house in Stonehenge Extension 1 Mbombela, registered in the name of Muzi Sambo; another house in White River Mbombela, registered under Casambo property development; a Lotus Europa vehicle; a Subaru Impreza registered in the name of Zenzile Sanderson; a VW Polo Vivo Blue Line registered in the name of Phuwanda; a VW Polo Vivo registered in the name of Phuwanda; a Hilux 2.5D-4D 4x4, registered in the name of Mwakasambo; a Yamaha golf cart, and a Yamaha Raptor 90 quad bike.

Companies and individuals who benefited were Carol Zenzile Sanderson, owner of Casambo Exclusive Guest Lodge; Siphiwe Musa Wandile Mkhwanazi, previously employed by Tamukelo as an operations manager, sole member of Phuwanda Trading CC from October 2012, which was a subcontractor to Tamukelo; Lloyds Muzi Sambo, a chief operating officer and sole member of Tamukelo, appointed on March 1, 2018; Mukelo Pertunia Sambo, founder of Tamukelo and former member of Tamukelo from June 7, 2002 to Octobe 13, 2017; Zenzile Carol Sanderson, wife of L Sambo and former member of Tamukelo from June 27, 2012 to March 1, 2018; and Casambo Property Development.

Others are Judith Ann Gable, Phindile Ntombikayise Msimango, Lusanda Trading CC and Mwakasambo Pty Ltd.

In a joint statement, Lumka Mahanjana of the NPA and Kaizer Kganyago of the SIU said these preservation orders were a result of the SIU proclamation of 2018, issued in terms of the act and published in the Government Gazette on April 6, 2018, and amended by Proclamation R.3 of 2020, issued in terms of the act and published in the Government Gazette on January 31, 2020, to conduct an investigation into the affairs of Eskom.

“An Eskom vendor, Tamukelo Business Enterprises, which provided water trucking services to the Eskom Kusile project site from approximately June 15, 2009 to November 2020, made various payments to the benefit of various current/former Eskom officials.

“The SIU’s findings implicate the members and representatives of Tamukelo Business Enterprises.

“Preliminary investigations by the the SIU revealed that Eskom, in respect of this case, lost almost R400 million from the unlawful tender.

“Former Eskom employee Duduzile Babalwa Moyo received payments or benefits of more than R24.5 million, paid from Tamukelo Business Enterprise for the transportation of raw and potable water from Kendal Power Station to Kusile Power Station,” the order revealed.

According to the two entities, the evidence obtained to date revealed offences in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, a pattern of racketeering activities as envisaged in the Proceeds of Crime Act and money laundering in terms of the Proceeds of Crime Act by, among others, D Moyo and Tamukelo.

Mahanjana and Kganyago said once a forfeiture order was granted, the properties would be sold at a public auction and the proceeds returned to Eskom.

“Investigations are still ongoing. Casambo Property Development has listed the commercial property for sale at a reduced price of R3 000 000. This court action put a stop to the sale.

“Tamukelo is currently going through a deregistration process, but this does not shield the company and its directors from accountability.

“This preservation order is part of the implementation of the national anti-corruption strategy by law enforcement agencies.

“It is to strengthen its fight against corruption, especially when such crimes are committed by state employees in positions of trust to deliver services for the benefit of the public and the economy. But instead they steal from the most vulnerable to enrich themselves and fund their opulent lifestyles,” Mahanjana and Kganyago said.

