Political parties hail resignation of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams

Pretoria - The resignation of the City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams yesterday forced the smaller parties in council to put a vote of no confidence against him on ice.

However, the smaller parties would continue a similar motion against council Chief Whip Christo van den Heever next month.

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), African Independent Congress (AIC), African Transformation Movement (ATM), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Defenders of the People, Good and Republican Conference of Tshwane have also filed a motion of no confidence IN the municipal manager and all in Section 79 committees.

Yesterday, councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana, on behalf of the minority parties, confirmed that they would not be going ahead with the motion against Williams due to his sudden resignation. “It is in the bin,” he said.

Ndzwanana welcomed Williams’ resignation, saying: “It is a good thing for the City of Tshwane. We will now be able to continue with the delivery of services to the people of Tshwane. We need a leadership that is accountable.”

The ANC in Tshwane echoed the sentiments of smaller parties. Its regional secretary George Matjila said his party was vindicated, saying they always believed that “Randall Williams was not fit to be at the helm of the City.”

The ANC said Williams failed to deliver services and could not account for more than R10 billion of unauthorised expenditure recently flagged by the Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleka.

“The City, under Randall Williams, owes Eskom more than R1.4bn, and it owes Rand Water just over R1bn. They also can’t collect revenue for the City,” Matjila said. He was, however, mum on whether they would nominate a candidate to replace Williams.

Matjila said his party was still in talks with other parties. Scant on details, he only said talks were at an advanced stage. However, at the weekend, the ANC provincial leadership, under Panyaza Lesufi, reiterated their intention to remove all DA-led coalition governments in Gauteng municipalities.

The ANC in Gauteng recently hailed the election of Thapelo Amad of the Al Jama Ah as mayor of the City of Joburg.

However, Ndzwanana had earlier told Pretoria News that the arrangement in Joburg would not be suitable for them in Tshwane. “We want a government of unity in Tshwane,” Ndzwanana said, indicating that smaller parties would want equal or reasonable representation in the City.

Meanwhile, ActionSA, which is part of the DA-led coalition wants answers on Williams’ resignation. Last night, the parties were engaged in a meeting about their working relationship.

The Pretoria News understands that ActionSA was among coalition partners who were unhappy with Williams following allegations of corruption against him in relation to unsolicited tender bids. The paper understands that Williams also faced internal pressure to resign, and some of his councillors were intent on voting with the opposition on their motion. Yesterday, Williams announced his his exit from February 28, saying he had asked Finance MMC Peter Sutton to be acting mayor.

Williams said: “I resign because it is in the best interest for the continued stability of the coalition in the City. Being executive mayor of the capital city has not been without its difficulties, but I have embraced every challenge that has come my way in the execution of my duties …

“I resign today not in frustration, resentment or anger but in peace knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties to the best of my abilities.”

Speaker of council, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, is expected today to address the media about questions from political parties about the outcomes of the auditor-general’s annual report on the City of Tshwane.

DA leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s Gauteng head Solly Msimanga also welcomed the resignation.

“Williams, after being elected mayor of Tshwane in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and in the wake of ANC mismanagement that left the city with a R4bn deficit set about stabilising the city’s finances …” Msimanga said.

Pretoria News