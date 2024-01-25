Citadel. South African Manager Of The Year.

Despite market volatility, Citadel’s recent South African Manager of the Year award, 2025 Raging Bull Awards, proves that the company is navigating the current global economic storms; ensuring clients have the financial freedom to shape their futures.

Uncertainty has become a defining feature of today’s global landscape, challenging even the most seasoned investors. It is in this environment that Citadel’s recognition by the Raging Bull Awards becomes even more meaningful. The Raging Bull Awards, in their 29th year, are a platform for the South African financial services and investment industry to recognise excellence within the sector. The awards, often referred to as the “Oscars” for financial services, recognise the top performers in the industry based on the overall risk-adjusted performance of qualifying funds. On 17 February 2025, Citadel was awarded its most coveted award, South African Manager of the Year.

This award, highlights Citadel’s ability to not only weather the current economic storms, but to fully utilise the opportunities that arise from it. Citadel understands the importance of remaining focused on a long-term investment strategy. Citadel Chief Investment Officer, George Herman says, “The Citadel Asset Management team has an investment strategy in place that sees us look beyond short-term investment cycles. We tune out the distractions of short-term market noise. This way, our investment strategy remains stable in an increasingly volatile world.”

A People-Centric Approach To Investing

Citadel CEO, Andrew Möller notes, however, that Citadel’s true competitive advantage comes from the company’s focus on people. He says, “We have a reputation – above all else – for professionalism and for changing the way wealth management services prioritise clients.” He adds, “Citadel’s investment philosophy centres around protecting our clients’ wealth, which informs our investment ethos.”