Citadel. South African Manager Of The Year.
Citadel Investment Services wins South African Manager of the Year Award at The Raging Bull Awards 2025.
Image: Supplied
Despite market volatility, Citadel’s recent South African Manager of the Year award, 2025 Raging Bull Awards, proves that the company is navigating the current global economic storms; ensuring clients have the financial freedom to shape their futures.
Uncertainty has become a defining feature of today’s global landscape, challenging even the most seasoned investors. It is in this environment that Citadel’s recognition by the Raging Bull Awards becomes even more meaningful. The Raging Bull Awards, in their 29th year, are a platform for the South African financial services and investment industry to recognise excellence within the sector. The awards, often referred to as the “Oscars” for financial services, recognise the top performers in the industry based on the overall risk-adjusted performance of qualifying funds. On 17 February 2025, Citadel was awarded its most coveted award, South African Manager of the Year.
This award, highlights Citadel’s ability to not only weather the current economic storms, but to fully utilise the opportunities that arise from it. Citadel understands the importance of remaining focused on a long-term investment strategy. Citadel Chief Investment Officer, George Herman says, “The Citadel Asset Management team has an investment strategy in place that sees us look beyond short-term investment cycles. We tune out the distractions of short-term market noise. This way, our investment strategy remains stable in an increasingly volatile world.”
A People-Centric Approach To Investing
Citadel CEO, Andrew Möller notes, however, that Citadel’s true competitive advantage comes from the company’s focus on people. He says, “We have a reputation – above all else – for professionalism and for changing the way wealth management services prioritise clients.” He adds, “Citadel’s investment philosophy centres around protecting our clients’ wealth, which informs our investment ethos.”
Citadel CEO, Andrew Möller
Image: Supplied
For a company like Citadel, this commitment to clients and partnerships is not just a strategy; it's a core value. It allows the company to navigate through uncertainty with confidence, knowing that its focus on clients’ needs and long-term financial security remains unwavering. “Resilience, the ability to pivot and to adapt – is a quality that speaks to Citadel’s values because, despite all of the global challenges that we’re witnessing, we remain steadfast,” says Möller.
Looking To The Future
Möller believes that the company’s ongoing success comes from its inherent resilience, adaptability and ability to pivot rapidly. He says, “If the company wants to move beyond being a challenger brand, Citadel needs to be innovative and nimble.”
This company ethos was born at Citadel’s inception. In 1993, Citadel’s founders wanted to challenge the status quo of the insurance and investment industry at the time. They abandoned the practice of charging clients commission and instead offered a transparent fee structure based on portfolio performance. Citadel also embarked on forging partnerships with like-minded businesses. Citadel has grown over the years from R1 billion in assets under management in 1998 to R107 billion at the end of January 2025.
Strong Relationships, Future Success
While Citadel will continue to innovate for the future – be it investment strategies, technological advances or redefining industry norms – Citadel will always remain true to its values.
Citadel is known for delivering on its promises. That is why the company has a 99% client retention rate. This metric is the one Möller is most proud of. He says, “Our 99% client retention rate speaks to the strength of our relationships. Strong relationships are why we can succeed. Our clients trust in us and believe in our offering.”
With a holistic service offering which includes investment advice, asset management, fiduciary services, foreign exchange and treasury, offshore structuring, philanthropy, investment administration and private client securities – Citadel has the people and solutions in place to assist clients on their wealth journey. “By having a vertically integrated business, we can control the entire value chain for clients. We believe that when a client’s financial future is secure, their legacy is secure,” says Möller.
Related Topics: