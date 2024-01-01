Citadel Recognised For Its Success In Securing Wealth

On 17 February 2025, Citadel was honoured as South African Manager of the Year at the 2025 Raging Bull Awards. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Citadel's unwavering commitment to its clients and excellence in the financial services and investment industry.

The Raging Bull Awards, which are in their 29th year, are a platform for the South African financial services and investment industry to recognise excellence within the sector. The awards, often referred to as the “Oscars” for financial services, recognise the top performers in the industry based on the overall risk-adjusted performance of qualifying funds.

“We are humbled by this award. Being recognised as the top performer in the highly competitive financial services and investment industry is a remarkable accolade for us,” says Citadel Chief Investment Officer, George Herman.

As the awards are based on risk-adjusted performance, they offer a true and unbiased reflection of South Africa’s best-managed funds.

Navigating Uncertainty

In today's global landscape, uncertainty has become a defining feature, challenging even the most seasoned investors. Success in this environment isn't just about weathering the storm, it requires that investment managers recognise the opportunities that arise from market turbulence. Citadel understands the importance of remaining focused on a long-term investment strategy. Herman says, “We tune out the distractions of short-term market noise. This way, our investment strategy remains stable in an increasingly volatile world.”

Herman adds that Citadel has always adopted a long-term approach to investing. He says, “We never try to dance between the rain drops. Rather, we base our decisions on empirical research and results to inform our investment decisions. This way we remove unnecessary risk from the process.”

Citadel CEO, Andrew Möller, notes that Citadel’s true competitive advantage comes from the company’s focus on people. “Citadel’s investment strategy is dictated by the need to protect our clients’ wealth, which informs our investment ethos,” he says.

Citadel’s Raging Bull Award as South African Manager of the Year is proof that this strategy is working, because it highlights that Citadel’s risk-adjusted performance has outperformed its peers - meaning that Citadel is not only protecting its clients’ wealth, but also growing it in times of uncertainty.

Looking To The Future

The world is evolving and financial services organisations need to keep ahead of the changes. That is why Möller believes the future success of any company, especially within the financial services sector, is going to require a large amount of resilience, adaptability and the ability to pivot quickly. He says, “Citadel prides itself on its resilience during these unpredictable times. Resilience is the ability to pivot and adapt – these qualities speak to our values as a company, because despite the global challenges that we’re witnessing, our strategy has seen us continue to grow.”

When it comes to investing, Herman says, “As the global landscape continues to evolve with events that shape financial markets and the broader economy, we remain committed to helping our clients navigate this ever-changing environment with confidence and clarity.”