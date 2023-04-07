Tips on how to optimise your Easter budget

Special occasions like Easter are a great way for families to celebrate together, but it’s important not to get carried away and forget the savings goals you set for yourself at the start of the year. File photo.

By Rapule Mahlangu

The Easter weekend is traditionally a time for family gatherings, travel and the odd Easter egg or two or more. But don’t let the upcoming festivities lead you astray when it comes to your budget and perhaps your waistline.

Special occasions like Easter are a great way for families to celebrate together, but it’s important not to get carried away and forget the savings goals you set for yourself at the start of the year.

This weekend is an ideal time to harness the power of your collective to both share and contain your Easter spending. With 2023 set to be one of the toughest years yet for consumers, here are some budget-beating tips to manage your spending this Easter.

Conserve fuel if you’re travelling

Managing your fuel consumption is a good place to start especially if you’re travelling this weekend. While the roads over the Easter weekend can be extremely congested and frustrating for drivers, reckless driving and excessive speed only serve to increase your consumption and deplete your wallet.

Maintain a steady speed, accelerate gently, reduce unnecessary weight in your vehicle and, if you can, switch off your air conditioning. Don‘t forget to obey the speed limits - they not only help you save fuel, but also keep you safe.

Have fun on a budget

With four days of holidays and possibly children home from school, you may be tempted to indulge in a series of excursions and treats to keep everyone entertained. But, if you have budget constraints find out what’s going on in your community, neighbourhood or city over the upcoming weekend.

You may find some fun and free activities that will keep everyone entertained. It’s not always necessary to rack up big bills on eating out or going on expensive excursions. Some of the most memorable times are simply lazy days spent on the beach or the park or around the pool with friends and family. Take advantage of the last of summer by spending time outdoors in nature soaking up our Mzansi magic.

Family gatherings on a budget

If you’re hosting your family’s Easter celebrations, this is a great time to harness the power of your collective with a truly communal gathering.

South Africans are known the world over for their braai culture, so host a bring and braai, or divide and conquer and ask everyone to bring a dish and their own refreshments to lighten your load. Most retailers have great Easter specials and discounts, so this is a great time to take advantage of some bulk buying.

Get the most out of Easter deals

You are no doubt being overwhelmed with Easter deals and offers from your favourite retailers and e-commerce platforms. Before heading to the shops or clicking your mouse, make a list of what you want to buy in order of importance.

While it feels good to pay less, it’s not a good deal if you don’t need it. When being bombarded by discounts and bargains, it’s important to stick to your budget and priorities.

If you have reward points, now is a good time to redeem them and save even more on Easter specials without dipping into your budget.

Don’t let the weekend’s celebrations leave you feeling blue when you reconcile your budget. Plan, spend wisely and revisit your squad savings goals - I can start strong, but we will always start stronger.

Rapule Mahlangu is head of associations and affinity groups at Metropolitan.

PERSONAL FINANCE