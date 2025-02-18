Klein Constantia celebrated among the top 50 of the World’s best vineyards for fourth consecutive year

Klein Constantia announced that, for the fourth consecutive year, we have secured our place in the prestigious top 50 of the World’s Best Vineyards.

“This recognition solidifies our commitment to creating extraordinary visitor experiences that resonate far beyond our estate, combining the beauty of the Western Cape with our heritage and sustainable practices,” the company stated.

The World’s Best Vineyards list, established in 2019, is one of the most rigorous and sought-after accolades in the industry.

It is curated through nominations from a panel of over 500 experts in wine, travel, and tourism, spanning 22 regions across the globe.

Each expert, from respected wine buyers and journalists to seasoned connoisseurs, casts seven votes for winery experiences they have personally visited, ensuring the competition reflects only the most remarkable, memorable, and accessible estates.

Andrew Reed, Managing Director of the organization, emphasised the importance of curating experiences that captivate and endure.

For Klein Constantia, this means every tasting, every view across our historic estate, and every moment spent at the winery stays with visitors long after they leave, sparking memories that come alive with each glass shared.

The experience continues well beyond the estate, as each bottle of our wine brings a sense of place and story back into their homes, allowing them to relive the journey with every pour.

‘At Klein Constantia, we are deeply honoured to be recognised among the World’s Best Vineyards for the fourth year running. This accolade is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to excellence, sustainability and authentic visitor experiences. We are committed to preserving our heritage while crafting wines that continue to resonate with our guests around the world’ - Pascal Asin, CEO of Klein Constantia.

This recognition places Klein Constantia alongside industry legends like Spain’s Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, France’s Maison Ruinart, and Château d’Yquem.

Affirming that Klein Constantia is more than a producer of fine wines; it curates an enduring experience that resonates well beyond the last sip.

