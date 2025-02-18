A legacy that stands the test of time: Klein Constantia celebrates 340 years of winemaking excellence

Klein Constantia marks this milestone with a forward-looking vision, preserving its historic foundations while advancing into a new era of excellence. Image: Supplied.

For 340 years, Klein Constantia has been a benchmark of South African winemaking, defined by heritage, innovation, and resilience.

Since 1685, the estate played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s viticultural legacy, from producing the iconic Vin de Constance enjoyed by European royalty to navigating periods of decline and revival.

Now, under the stewardship of its dedicated custodians, Klein Constantia marks this milestone with a forward-looking vision—preserving its historic foundations while advancing into a new era of excellence.

Where It All Began

In 1685, a visionary named Simon van der Stel gazed upon the rolling hills of what would become Constantia Valley, a land nurtured by cool ocean breezes enriched by ancient, decomposed granite soils.

He saw more than just fertile ground—he saw potential, elegance and a future woven in vines.

As Governor of the Cape, van der Stel was granted this land by the Dutch East India Company, a moment that would ignite a winemaking legacy unlike any other.

He planted vineyards with precision, tending each vine with an understanding far beyond his time.

Soon, the wines of Constantia would travel across continents, gracing the tables of European aristocracy and earning admiration from kings, emperors, and literary greats.

What started in 1685 laid the foundation for one of the world’s most renowned wine regions—where history and terroir still define wines of exceptional character and refinement.

Klein Constantia Forging its Own Path

With the passing of Simon van der Stel, the vast Constantia Estate was divided, giving rise to Groot Constantia and Klein Constantia, two properties destined to shape the region’s winemaking identity in their own way.

Over time, Klein Constantia embraced the unique conditions of its terroir to specialize in refined, cool-climate white wines. Sauvignon Blanc flourished on the granite & Table Mountain sandstone-rich slopes, where altitude and cooling maritime influence created an ideal environment, preserving freshness and precision. The estate’s commitment to crafting wines that truly express their origin became its defining signature, setting it apart in a country long known for bold reds.

Despite the evolution of the South African wine industry and changes in ownership, Klein Constantia remained deeply rooted in its heritage, upholding centuries-old traditions while continuously refining its vision. Today, it stands as a symbol of how legacy and innovation can coexist—an estate where history is honoured not through preservation alone, but through an enduring pursuit of excellence.

Klein Constantia marks this milestone with a forward-looking vision, preserving its historic foundations while advancing into a new era of excellence. Image: Supplied.

The Revival of a Legendary Legacy

By 1980, Klein Constantia stood at a crossroads—its storied past waiting to be reclaimed. When the Jooste family acquired the estate, they saw the opportunity to revive a legacy, powered by a strong desire to take on the challenge. What followed was an ambitious restoration, a meticulous effort to breathe life back into the very vineyards that once captivated the world.

Their vision was clear: honour history while shaping the future. Vineyards were replanted, and in 1986, Vin de Constance was reborn, marking the return of one of the world’s most legendary wines. With unwavering dedication to quality and craftsmanship, Klein Constantia reclaimed its place among South Africa’s most distinguished wine estates—not just restoring a reputation but reaffirming its standing in the global fine wine arena.

A Vision for the Future

Today, Klein Constantia stands at the threshold of a new chapter, guided by shareholder Zdenek Bakala alongside with a dedicated board of directors. At the helm, newly appointed CEO Pascal Asin brings a vision that seamlessly blends modernization with heritage, ensuring the estate continues to evolve without losing sight of its identity.

A renovation proposal is currently under review, set to elevate both the winery’s facilities and the visitor experience, reinforcing Klein Constantia’s place among the world’s best vineyards. As it celebrates 340 years of winemaking, Klein Constantia remains committed to crafting wines of uncompromising quality—a legacy built on history, shaped by precision, and driven by an enduring pursuit of excellence.

