The Raging Bulls Awards winners

PSG Asset Management has emerged ahead of last year’s winner, Ninety One, to walk away with the coveted title of South African Manager of the Year at tonight’s Raging Bull Awards in Cape Town.
The prestigious annual awards for the investment industry were for performance to the end of 2022.
Below is a full list of winners:
RAGING BULL CERTIFICATES
Straight performance over three years
DOMESTIC FUNDS
Best South African Equity Resources Fund
Coronation Resources Fund
Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-Cap Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Small Cap Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund
PSG Multi-Management Cautious Fund of Funds
Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund
Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund
Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund
PSG Diversified Income Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund
Sasfin BCI High Yield Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund
Portfoliometrix BCI SA Bond Fund
Best South African Real Estate Fund
Harvard House BCI Property Fund
SA-DOMICILED GLOBAL AND WORLDWIDE FUNDS
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
PSG Global Flexible Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
OFFSHORE FUNDS
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Europe Equity General Fund
STANLIB European Equity Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore United States Equity General Fund
Dodge & Cox US Stock Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Far East Equity General Fund
Franklin India Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund
Coronation Global Strategic USD Income Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Real Estate General Fund
First World Hybrid Real Estate PLC
Risk-adjusted performance over five years
DOMESTIC FUNDS
Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
MI-PLAN IP Enhanced Income Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
PSG Income Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Absa Bond Fund
Best South African Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Harvard House BCI Property Fund
SA-DOMICILED GLOBAL AND WORLDWIDE FUNDS
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Fairtree Global Equity Prescient Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Ninety One Global Strategic Managed Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Global Marathon IP Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Reitway BCI Global Property Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
RAGING BULL AWARDS
Straight performance over three years
Best South African Equity General Fund
Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Fund
PSG Diversified Income Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund
PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund
Anchor Global Equity Fund
Risk-adjusted performance over five years
Best South African General Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Counterpoint SCI Value Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Bateleur Flexible Prescient Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis
Investec World Axis Cautious Fund
MANAGER OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Offshore Manager of the Year - Credo
South African Manager of the Year – 3rd Place = H4 Collective Investments
South African Manager of the Year – 2nd Place - Ninety One
South African Manager of the Year:
PSG Asset Management
