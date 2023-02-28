The Raging Bulls Awards winners

PSG Asset Management has emerged ahead of last year’s winner, Ninety One, to walk away with the coveted title of South African Manager of the Year at tonight’s Raging Bull Awards in Cape Town.

The prestigious annual awards for the investment industry were for performance to the end of 2022.

Below is a full list of winners:

RAGING BULL CERTIFICATES

Straight performance over three years

DOMESTIC FUNDS

Best South African Equity Resources Fund

Coronation Resources Fund

Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-Cap Fund

Sanlam Investment Management Small Cap Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund

PSG Multi-Management Cautious Fund of Funds

Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund

Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund

Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund

PSG Diversified Income Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund

Sasfin BCI High Yield Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund

Portfoliometrix BCI SA Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund

Harvard House BCI Property Fund

SA-DOMICILED GLOBAL AND WORLDWIDE FUNDS

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

PSG Global Flexible Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

OFFSHORE FUNDS

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Europe Equity General Fund

STANLIB European Equity Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore United States Equity General Fund

Dodge & Cox US Stock Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Far East Equity General Fund

Franklin India Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund

Coronation Global Strategic USD Income Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Real Estate General Fund

First World Hybrid Real Estate PLC

Risk-adjusted performance over five years

DOMESTIC FUNDS

Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

MI-PLAN IP Enhanced Income Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

PSG Income Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Absa Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Harvard House BCI Property Fund

SA-DOMICILED GLOBAL AND WORLDWIDE FUNDS

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Fairtree Global Equity Prescient Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Ninety One Global Strategic Managed Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Global Marathon IP Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Reitway BCI Global Property Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

RAGING BULL AWARDS

Straight performance over three years

Best South African Equity General Fund

Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Fund

PSG Diversified Income Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund

PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund

Anchor Global Equity Fund

Risk-adjusted performance over five years

Best South African General Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Counterpoint SCI Value Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Bateleur Flexible Prescient Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Investec World Axis Cautious Fund

MANAGER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Offshore Manager of the Year - Credo

South African Manager of the Year – 3rd Place = H4 Collective Investments

South African Manager of the Year – 2nd Place - Ninety One

South African Manager of the Year:

PSG Asset Management

