AVBOB under fire for controversial R4,000 funeral payout after 22 years of premiums

AVBOB has received public backlash after a young woman shared that the funeral services provider only paid out R4,000 for a funeral when her mother had been paying for 23 years.

In a TikTok video @bahlebonke_s said that she had lost all faith in funeral policies and considers them scams, especially AVBOB. She explained that her grandparents were buried within a week of each other.

"My mom had covered both of her parents with AVBOB. My grandfather passed away and then my mom claimed. Then my grandmother passed away and she claimed again, and they told her that they made a mistake and that they had given her money that was supposed to be for my grandmother when she claimed for my grandfather.

"So now that she is claiming for my grandmother, they're saying, 'We gave you that money'. Not only once did they say they were sorry for the incompetence. My mom has had that policy since 2003," she explained.