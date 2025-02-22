AVBOB under fire for controversial R4,000 funeral payout after 22 years of premiums
After 22 years of payments, a woman's experience with AVBOB raises questions about the reliability of funeral policies.
Image: Pexels
AVBOB has received public backlash after a young woman shared that the funeral services provider only paid out R4,000 for a funeral when her mother had been paying for 23 years.
In a TikTok video @bahlebonke_s said that she had lost all faith in funeral policies and considers them scams, especially AVBOB. She explained that her grandparents were buried within a week of each other.
"My mom had covered both of her parents with AVBOB. My grandfather passed away and then my mom claimed. Then my grandmother passed away and she claimed again, and they told her that they made a mistake and that they had given her money that was supposed to be for my grandmother when she claimed for my grandfather.
"So now that she is claiming for my grandmother, they're saying, 'We gave you that money'. Not only once did they say they were sorry for the incompetence. My mom has had that policy since 2003," she explained.
The TikToker went on to say that AVBOB gave them R4,000 for the burial of her grandmother.
"They made no amends whatsoever to rectify the error they had made. How do I have a policy for 22 years and you give me R4,000 to bury my mother? These are a scam."
In response, AVBOB said they had contacted the TikToker privately and supposedly resolved the issue.
"We deeply regret the distress caused by the concerns raised in a recent TikTok video, in which a concerned family member shared their experience regarding a policyholder's claims. After thoroughly investigating the matter, we are relieved to confirm that we have successfully resolved the issue," AVBOB said in a statement.
There was a discrepancy with the claim, added AVBOB. "We want to take this opportunity to offer our sincerest apologies to the family for the heartache and frustration this situation has caused, especially during such a difficult time."
IOL