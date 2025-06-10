What employers really look for when hiring young people

Discover the key factors that employers consider when hiring young talent, beyond just experience. This guide offers insights into how young job seekers can enhance their profiles and increase their chances of landing their dream job. Image: File photo.

It’s Youth Month, and while we’re focused on all things young people, it’s hard to ignore the mammoth-sized elephant in the room: unemployment. With youth unemployment now sitting at a staggering 45.5% (Stats SA - F2025:Q1) – and no clear plans in May’s National Budget on how this will be tackled as a nation, you’d be forgiven for feeling somewhat despondent. This has led to many young people pursuing entrepreneurial endeavours, which shows proactivity and determination, he says. However, our research shows that more school or college graduates want to join a reputable company where they’ll be able to learn from their colleagues and leaders, rather than try to start their own business. Yet, their concern is that they don’t have the necessary experience to secure a job.

But if you’re a young person looking to get a foot on the rung of the corporate ladder, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s not all about experience, he says. Companies know that most young people are just starting in their careers, and so, while some experience is certainly valuable, it’s not always a deal breaker. Here are six things companies look at – aside from experience – when recruiting, and what you can do to boost your chances of snatching up that dream job. 1. Credit record – Many employers, especially in the financial services, sales, and retail sectors, check your credit record as part of their hiring process. It’s not just about whether you’re in debt, but about how responsibly you manage your money. A clean credit history demonstrates that you’re reliable and trustworthy, especially for roles that involve handling cash or sensitive data. Start by checking your credit record regularly and taking steps to pay off debt or resolve judgments.

2. Qualifications – Degrees and diplomas are valuable, but they’re not the only things that count. Accredited short courses, online certifications, and vocational and industry-specific training can also boost your profile, especially if they show you’re proactive about your learning. Don't underestimate the power of ongoing education, even if it's outside traditional institutions. 3. References – References provide an employer with real-world validation of who you are and how you work. A good reference – from a teacher, mentor, internship supervisor, or previous employer – can speak volumes about your character, work ethic, and reliability. Think ahead: build strong relationships, ask for permission before listing someone, and give them a heads-up if they might be contacted. 4. Volunteering experience – Volunteering is more than just giving your time – it’s a powerful way to demonstrate leadership, teamwork, and dedication. Employers love to see candidates who take initiative and contribute to their communities. Whether it’s tutoring, helping at a food drive, or working with a youth group, volunteering shows that you’re dependable, proactive, and willing to learn. It also gives you experience to talk about in interviews, especially if you're still building your CV.