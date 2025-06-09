Investing for the future: lessons from fatherhood

Discover how fatherhood transformed my approach to investing, shifting my focus from short-term gains to long-term resilience and legacy building for my children. Image: Pexels

Fatherhood reshaped my perspective on investing. With a toddler discovering the world, a nine-year-old full of questions, and a teenager already thinking about the future, my approach has shifted from chasing short-term gains to building long-term resilience. Investing is no longer just about performance metrics; it’s about purpose, planning, and leaving a legacy that matters. I often think about my father, a gardener by trade, but a provider by principle. Despite earning very little, he ran our household in partnership with my mom with quiet discipline and unshakeable commitment. Every rand was accounted for, every decision weighed against what the family needed, not what he wanted. On his side, though, there were no spreadsheets or financial advisers – just grit, sacrifice, and a deep sense of responsibility. That memory stays with me. Today, as a father myself, I carry his lessons into a very different financial world. While my investment tools are more advanced, the core remains the same: protect your family, plan with intention, and never lose sight of what truly matters. My wife and I work hard to ensure our budget reflects not only our needs today, but the future our children deserve – whether it’s education, opportunity, or simply the security to dream. That’s the kind of wealth I strive to build: steady, rooted, and generational.

Age is an asset allocation strategy When it comes to investing for my children, I’ve come to realise that age isn’t just a number – it’s an asset allocation strategy. For the very little ones: For our one-year-old daughter, time is on her side, so we’ve leaned into growth mostly. Her portfolio is heavily weighted towards high-risk, high-reward instruments like the Satrix RESI ETF, which tracks South Africa’s resource sector, and the Satrix Nasdaq 100 ETF, giving her exposure to global tech giants with strong long-term upside. For the little ones: My nine-year-old son’s portfolio follows a similar growth-oriented path, but with a bit more stability, alongside the Satrix RESI ETF and Satrix Nasdaq 100 ETF and some other offshore regional exposures. I’ve started introducing a blend of fixed income exposure and inflation protection in his portfolio, as a capital protection cushion.

For the no-longer-so-little ones: My teenager is closer to tertiary education, so we’ve shifted toward a more balanced approach. Her portfolio leans more towards balanced index funds, providing a mix of equity growth and diversification while reducing exposure to short-term market swings. In all three cases, the goal is the same: to match investment horizons with risk and to give each of them a foundation strong enough to support whatever future they choose to build. Their Portfolios Aren’t A Trade-Off For Your Own: Don’t Sideline Yourself Investing for your children doesn’t mean sacrificing your own financial future – it means running both races with intention. Your goals may evolve, but they don’t disappear. That’s why it’s critical not to sideline your own portfolio. Maintain strong contributions to your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Retirement Annuity (RA), and other growth-oriented investments. Especially when you’re young and have time on your side, stock picking, alternative investments, and high-equity allocations should still be part of your strategy.

I’ve never viewed their portfolios as trade-offs to mine. The kids’ TFSAs are non-negotiables – maxed out annually with long-term growth assets – but so is mine. I also consistently contribute to my retirement annuity and direct investments that reflect my personal risk profile. My approach is still rooted in long-term, high-growth strategies. I’m not a conservative investor. Becoming a father reshaped the why behind my investments, but it didn’t change my appetite for growth. The difference now is that the timelines and targets are sharper. I’m building not just for financial freedom, but for flexibility and security – for all of us. Only after these pillars are in place do I spend on the things that fill my cup – whether it’s travel, hobbies, or just the freedom to enjoy the now. Being a good steward of the future also means showing up for the present.