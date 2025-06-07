Point of view: essential tips for the 2025 Sars tax filing season

Tax Prepare for the 2025 tax filing season with essential tips and insights from Sars. Learn how to avoid common mistakes, ensure timely submissions, and maximise your refunds. Image: Freepik

Every year, tax season creeps up on us, and somehow, despite all our good intentions, many of us still scramble at the last minute. With Sars officially opening the 2025 tax filing season from July 7 to October 20, now is the time to get your affairs in order before the inevitable rush. There’s good news for taxpayers—Sars has streamlined the process through auto assessments, meaning that a large group of non-provisional and provisional taxpayers will receive pre-completed tax returns based on third-party data from employers, medical aids, and pension funds. Those affected will be notified between July 7 and 20, and if the information is accurate, there’s no further action needed. If corrections are necessary, changes can be submitted via eFiling before the October 20 deadline. For those not automatically assessed, tax returns must be submitted manually from July 21 onwards, which is where preparation is key. Sars advises taxpayers to check their banking details to avoid delays in receiving refunds, which can be paid within 72 hours if everything is in order.

Now, let’s talk about the common mistakes that cost taxpayers time and money. Procrastination is one of them, and I speak from experience. Six years ago, I ignored the deadline warnings and put off filing my return, convinced I had more time. When I finally sat down to do it, I realised there was missing documentation from my medical aid. Panic set in, and I had to chase paperwork in a mad rush. The result? A delayed refund and unnecessary stress. Lesson learned—file early, avoid the headache. Another mistake people make is not reviewing their auto assessment properly. While Sars does a great job pulling data from various sources, your tax situation may have changed—maybe you’ve started freelancing, received an unexpected income stream, or incurred deductible expenses. Not checking could mean losing out on a refund or unknowingly under-declaring, which could result in penalties. For those in the self-employed or provisional taxpayer category, the filing period extends until January 19, 2026, but that doesn’t mean you should delay submitting your return. Filing early means avoiding system crashes, and last-minute errors, and dealing with customer service queues when everyone else is rushing in October.

Sars has enhanced support services, including extended customer service hours, updated online platforms, and comprehensive guidance on eFiling. Taxpayers are strongly encouraged to avoid visiting branches, opting instead for digital channels like Sars MobiApp and eFiling to complete their returns. Rhoderic Nel, Sanlam Risk and Savings chief executive, recently pointed out a sobering truth—life-changing financial events can strike at any age. If you’re under 35, filing taxes might not seem like a top priority, but missing deadlines or failing to claim rightful deductions could leave you paying more than necessary. So, here’s my challenge to you: don’t wait until the deadline looms to file your return. Take the time to review your tax situation now, check your documents, and ensure your banking details are correct. If you’re lucky enough to receive a refund, it could hit your account within days—and who wouldn’t want that?