Financial tips for UK expats moving back to South Africa

Explore the financial implications for UK expats returning to South Africa, including tax residency, pension arrangements, and property considerations. Learn how to optimise your finances for a smooth transition back home.

South Africa faces many challenges, but a clear trend is emerging of expats returning home. Stats SA’s Migration Profile Report for South Africa, released last year, shows that since 2000, the number of South Africans in the UK has grown from 136,720 to 247,336. But in a move that some have dubbed “reverse emigration”, many are heading back. The top reasons for coming back range from missing the South African lifestyle and family and friends, to the bad weather and high cost of living in the UK. The UK is significantly more expensive than South Africa, especially when it comes to housing, eating out, and labour costs. For the same income, South Africa offers families better homes, an affordable lifestyle, and access to good schools. Here are the financial implications for expats returning to South Africa. Ensure your finances are in order before you move back A move between countries shifts tax residency, so you will need to determine your tax residency status in both the UK and South Africa, as this will impact how your income and worldwide assets are taxed. Be aware that South Africa taxes residents on their worldwide income while non-residents are taxed only on South African-sourced income. It is important to familiarise yourself with the UK-South Africa DTA to avoid being taxed twice on the same income.

It is a good idea to monitor the GBP/ZAR exchange rate to plan the timing of your transfers. The Rand can be volatile, so it may be a good idea to work out your income and capital needs in South Africa and transfer only the amount that you are planning to spend there. Remember that retaining funds offshore can hedge against a weakening currency. Make sure you review your UK pension arrangements before you leave. Several UK pension providers will not accept SA residents on their platform or, when you become a non-resident in the UK, will not allow you to make further changes to your existing UK pension. This could have a material impact on your retirement planning. It’s also a good idea to make sure you understand the tax treatment of your UK investments in South Africa, including potential liabilities for Capital Gains Tax or foreign dividends.

A question that comes up often is “Should I retain my ISAs?” Unfortunately, ISAs are not tax-free in South Africa, which has its own version of an ISA called a Tax-Free Savings Account. When moving to a new country, it’s best to review the product wrappers you are currently using, as well as what options you have available in South Africa. Many clients benefit from restructuring their investments and tax optimising strategies when it comes to cross-border financial planning. If you have a UK property, you will need to decide whether to sell, rent out, or retain your UK property. Be aware of tax implications, such as Capital Gains Tax and rental income tax in both countries. Buying property in South Africa is fairly straightforward, but make sure that you do your due diligence before any large purchase.