Rising cancer claims highlight health challenges in South Africa

Sanlam's latest claims data reveals a worrying trend of rising cancer and cardiovascular claims in South Africa, highlighting the impact of lifestyle diseases and the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on health screenings.

Cancer remains a leading cause of severe illness claims, accounting for 54% of total payouts in this category- a 30% increase from 2023, according to Sanlam.

According to the group, notably, prostate cancer claims among men have doubled, while breast cancer claims among women have risen by 33%. Cardiovascular conditions were responsible for 20% of death claims and 17% of disability claims.

Sanlam says the sharp rise in cancer and cardiovascular claims points to shifting health challenges affecting South Africans today, with lifestyle diseases becoming increasingly prevalent.

According to the group, conditions such as heart disease, certain cancers, musculoskeletal disorders, and mental health issues are contributing to a growing claims burden.

Marion Morkel, chief medical officer at Sanlam underscores the knock-on effect of the pandemic, which resulted in delayed screenings and late-stage diagnoses.

“Cancer claims under the Severe Illness category rose by 30% year-on-year – prostate claims doubled in men, and breast cancer claims rose 33% in women. These increases, while concerning, are partly the result of the knock-on effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, with proactive screenings having been delayed for several years.”

Sanlam says South Africa’s hypertension rates remain among the highest globally, serving as an early warning sign for heart disease and stroke. Stroke and musculoskeletal disorders have risen sharply among women, including those under 50, reflecting a worrying trend.

Morkel emphasises the importance of early detection, urging South Africans to take charge of their health metrics, including blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, and BMI.

“Regular screenings and self-checks – especially for breast cancer – are essential. For heart health, know your numbers: blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, and BMI. And once you reach your mid-40s to early 50s, make regular check-ups a priority.”

This information is included in Sanlam’s claims data which also reveals gender disparities in disability and income protection claims. 60% of disability claims were filed by men, while 61% of sickness income claims were filed by women—20% of whom claimed for pregnancy- and childbirth-related conditions. Severe illness claims were evenly split across genders, reinforcing the universal nature of health risks.

The claims data shows that Sanlam Risk and Savings has paid out a staggering R6.62 billion in individual insurance claims in 2024, marking a 9.24% increase from the previous year.

“The World Health Organisation recommends that annual health screenings and checks start in our 30s, and we urge South Africans to prioritise these as part of their yearly routine," Morkel says.

Sanlam’s claims statistics for 2024 reveal record-high payouts, with R5.47 billion allocated to death and funeral claims, R501.6 million to disability, loss of income, and impairment claims, and R650.3 million to severe illness and injury claims. Over the past six years, the insurer has disbursed more than R36 billion in claims, making 2024 one of the highest payout years outside the Covid-19 peak in 2021.

Rhoderic Nel, Sanlam Risk and Savings chief executive points to a troubling trend—more younger individuals filing claims.

“Currently about 24% of all living benefit claims are from clients younger than 35 years old, with increases being seen in income protection claims (up from 15% in 2022 to around 25% in 2024). It’s a sobering reminder that life-changing illness can strike at any age. Being financially prepared isn’t something to delay – it’s something to start now.”

Nel stresses that each claim represents more than just a policy number—it’s a life, a family, and a future.

“Every claim we pay is a promise kept. Behind each one is more than a name or contract number, it’s a family, a story, a future changed. That’s why our claims philosophy is rooted in fairness and compassion. People need support quickly, so we’re constantly striving to reduce the time it takes to settle claims," says Nel.

As health and financial risks evolve, Sanlam’s data highlights the importance of financial preparedness.

“This isn’t just about payouts. It’s about helping people stay on their feet when life takes an unexpected turn," says Nel.

