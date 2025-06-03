How to plan for the 3 phases of retirement

As South Africa’s population ages and life expectancy increases, retirement is becoming a phased, multi-decade journey that demands thoughtful planning, emotional preparedness, and strategic financial insight. Here is how retirees can live meaningfully in the “last third” of life – by having the freedom to choose how they want to live, independently, while creating a legacy that truly reflects their values.

Your children need your independence According to recent research, 43% of SA adults financially support their parents while raising their own families, creating multi-generational financial strain. This highlights the importance of retirees needing to be financially independent, not just for their own peace of mind, but for the well-being of their families. Your children need your independence more than they need your money or an inheritance. They want to enjoy their time with you. The dual responsibility of the “sandwich generation”, which places significant financial and emotional strain on families, often leads to delayed retirement savings, increased debt, and heightened stress levels. This is where comprehensive financial planning can be very helpful in navigating these challenges and ensuring long-term financial stability for all generations involved.​

Rethinking retirement: from destination to a new beginning Retirement today is not an endpoint - it’s a new chapter. It can be the most liberating and rewarding time of your life, but only if it’s approached with intention. The retirement journey can be viewed in three phases: an active phase, where retirees pursue travel, hobbies, or family time; a passive phase, where mobility may decline; and a supported phase, where health or care needs increase. These phases each come with their own distinct financial implications, making a comprehensive, adaptable plan essential. Planning for these stages is not just about having enough savings, but about aligning one’s financial resources with a particular life vision. You’ve worked for 30 to 40 years and spent 60,000 to 80,000 hours crafting your financial life, so retirement is your chance to design how you want to live next. That takes clarity and structure.

Balancing spending and legacy: a structured approach to fulfilment In a society where saving is sometimes prioritised above all else, many retirees are surprised to be encouraged to spend more. It’s counterintuitive, but in many cases, our role as advisors is to say: you’ve done enough, it’s time to enjoy your money responsibly. Through detailed cash flow planning, retirees can safely spend during each retirement phase while preserving their long-term financial security. This planning goes hand-in-hand with legacy conversations, with partners, children, and advisors, which are financial as well as personal and emotional in nature. Legacy doesn’t only begin when life ends. Philanthropy should be viewed as an important aspect of legacy planning. From family support to charitable causes, he encourages structured giving (of time and money) that aligns with personal values, using a holistic approach to ensure long-term impact.