You, your RA, and the new rules of access

South Africa's two-pot retirement system, which became effective on September 1, 2024, introduced significant changes to how retirement savings are both managed and accessed. These reforms, which aim to balance the need for long-term retirement preservation with short-term flexibility and accessibility, are far-reaching and, as such, should be fully understood in the context of one’s wealth creation journey.

Under the two-pot system, retirement contributions are divided into three components: