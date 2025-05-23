Understanding prescribed debt: why millions of South Africans pay expired credit

Millions of South Africans unknowingly pay expired debts due to a lack of awareness about their rights. This article explores the concept of prescribed debt, the aggressive tactics used by collectors, and essential steps consumers can take to protect themselves. Image: Kindel Media/Pexels

In theory, prescribed debt offers relief: if a debt hasn’t been acknowledged, paid, or legally pursued within three years, it’s no longer enforceable. But in reality, many South Africans are still being hounded for these expired debts, and most don’t know they have the right to say no. Many consumers don’t realise they have rights when it comes to old debt. If you haven’t made a payment, acknowledged the debt, or been legally pursued in three years, it may be prescribed, and no longer legally recoverable. But even a simple phone call where you say, ‘I’ll pay when I can’ can restart the clock. The National Financial Ombud (NFO), South Africa’s financial watchdog for consumer justice, handled 40,859 cases in its first year (March 2024–March 2025) across banking, credit, insurance, and other financial services, resolving over 60% of credit-related cases—including many prescribed debt disputes—in favour of consumers.

The bigger issue is how prescribed debts often remain on credit reports, damaging people’s chances of renting homes, securing jobs, or qualifying for new credit. Why are credit bureaus still listing prescribed debt? We’ve seen countless cases where consumers are unfairly penalised for debts that should’ve been erased years ago. What is prescribed debt? Under South African law, most credit-related debt prescribes after three years of no payment, acknowledgment, or legal action. This is governed by the Prescription Act. Yet debt collectors continue to chase these expired debts — often using aggressive tactics, unclear language, or verbal traps. In townships and rural areas, many consumers are approached in their home language and pressured into making promises they don’t fully understand. “Just answering a call or saying ‘yes’ can have consequences. That’s why legal advice is so important.

The Rise of Credit — and Collection Pressure The economic stress is clear. According to the Eighty20 Credit Stress Report, in Q4 2024: Total loan balances reached R2.5 trillion , a year-on-year increase of R78 billion (3.2%)

Credit card debt grew by nearly 6%

Retail credit balances increased by 4%

Overdue debt hit R200 billion , making up 8% of total debt, up R11.5 billion from the previous year With more people relying on personal loans and store credit just to stay afloat, collection activity is also on the rise, including efforts to recover debt that may legally be prescribed. Grey Areas and Unethical Practices Prescribed debt collection has become a lucrative industry for certain attorneys and debt buyers. Many operate in legal grey areas, using scare tactics to trick consumers into paying expired debt.