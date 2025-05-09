How ‘a frolic budget’ lets you spend smart and live large

Explore how a frolic budget can transform your approach to personal finance, allowing you to enjoy life’s pleasures while maintaining financial control. Learn practical tips for balancing enjoyment with responsibility.

Managing personal finances can often feel like a rigid exercise. But what if budgeting allowed for both responsibility and enjoyment? Enter the frolic budget – a concept that balances financial discipline with the freedom to spend on life’s little pleasures.

Even the term ‘financial planning’ evokes a feeling of dullness, sucking all the joy out of life. I’ve discovered that money management can prove easier and even rewarding if you introduce an element of play into your approach. I’ve coined and lived by the concept of having a frolic budget, which helps me save while also enjoying a splurge now and then.

Setting aside money in a frolic budget helps you maintain financial control while allowing yourself the freedom to enjoy your hard-earned money. This is not a budgeting method per se, but rather having a separate frolic budget allows you to set aside a portion of your income specifically for enjoyment, whether that means dining out, booking a spontaneous getaway, or buying that designer decor item you’ve had your eye on for a while. The key is to ensure that these expenses don’t take over your broader financial plan.

Consumers apply two core principles to maintain their budgeting goals:

Own your financial choices

Financial well-being isn’t just about how much you earn; it’s about managing what you have. Being proactive and taking responsibility for your finances means preparing for unexpected costs while still making room for enjoyable experiences. Instead of blaming economic shifts or unforeseen expenses, planning ensures financial resilience. Building resilience in this area could be as simple as building an emergency fund.

Define your financial goals

Setting clear financial goals helps guide spending decisions. Whether it's saving for a home, a holiday, or retirement, having a structured yet flexible financial roadmap makes it easier to allocate funds responsibly while enjoying life’s rewards. Make sure your goals are specific and measurable, for example, giving yourself a deadline to save a defined amount. In that way, you can plan for major milestones without feeling deprived.

Budgeting is about striking a healthy balance, it’s not about reckless spending but rather making intentional choices that align with both short-term enjoyment and long-term financial security.

If you are in a pit of stress due to a few bad choices in life, the good news is that you can take control of your financial future.

Whether you’re just starting or refining your approach, there are plenty of ways to make financial planning work for you. By staying informed and seeking expert advice, you can achieve financial stability without sacrificing the joy of living.

* Nyati, Consumer Financial Education Specialist at Momentum Group.

PERSONAL FINANCE