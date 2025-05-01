Lessons from the Ocean: how paddling mirrors financial trading

There’s something about paddling in the seas off Cape Town that forces you to confront the raw power of nature. The icy Atlantic doesn’t tolerate hesitation, the swells demand respect, and the wind can turn a casual outing into a battle of endurance. It’s exhilarating, unpredictable, and, at times, humbling.

For Paul Marais, senior derivatives dealer at Prescient Securities, these very qualities mirror the experience of working in financial markets – especially over the past few weeks where US trade policies have seen markets swinging by up to 5% in a single trading session.

“As someone who’s been part of Prescient Securities for over two decades, I’ve come to appreciate just how many lessons the ocean can teach you about trading,” says Marais. “Preparing for the 2025 Prescient Freedom Paddle, I couldn’t help but reflect on how similar the disciplines of paddling and finance really are.”

Preparation is everything

“Before any paddle, whether for training or competition, you check the forecast, the wind, the swell, and your equipment,” he explains. “You prepare for the best, but plan for the worst.”

Marais believes the same mindset applies to finance. “We constantly assess risk, plan for downturns, and ensure our strategies can absorb unexpected volatility. Complacency is a danger in both arenas—whether it’s a rogue wave or a market correction, the moment you assume smooth sailing is often when you get hit.”

Reading the conditions

In Cape Town’s coastal waters, conditions can shift rapidly. “The South-Easter can change a calm sea into chaos in minutes,” says Marais. “It’s the same in the markets. A single global headline can shift sentiment and direction instantly.”

“Success in both fields depends on situational awareness. A paddler who ignores a change in the swell direction is no different to an investor who disregards early signs of inflation or regulatory change.”

Endurance and resilience

According to Marais, long-distance paddling is just as much about mental endurance as physical stamina. “There are moments when the shore seems impossibly far, and stopping is tempting. But you push through, knowing the reward is worth it.”

“Resilience is essential in finance too. Whether it’s market turmoil or macroeconomic stress, the most successful teams adapt, remain calm, trust their systems, and stay focused on the long-term.”

Trust and teamwork

Marais has been paddling with the same partner for nearly seven years. “When you’re out in the open ocean, trust is everything. You need to know each other’s strengths and work in rhythm.”

He says the same applies to managing a derivatives desk. “It’s never easy to bring someone new into a tight-knit team, especially when markets and clients are unpredictable.

“The right team – the right people in the boat – makes all the difference. They help maintain momentum, share direction, and give you the strength to keep going when yours falters.”

Mastering the unpredictable

Despite the challenges, Marais finds a special exhilaration in the moments when it all comes together. “There’s nothing like catching a perfect run on a downwind paddle. When you’re in sync with the ocean, it feels like flying.”

He likens this to those golden moments in finance. “When your analysis, timing, and positioning all align—despite uncertainty—that’s when the magic happens. That’s what we keep chasing.”

Paddling and financial services may seem worlds apart, but both require a deep respect for risk, disciplined preparation, adaptive thinking, and an enduring mindset. “The ocean off Cape Town is a perfect metaphor for the markets,” reflects Marais. “Beautiful, powerful, and indifferent to individual struggles. The goal isn’t to conquer it, but to move in harmony with it.”

Those who master that, he says, don’t just survive—they thrive.

The 2025 Prescient Freedom Paddle is taking place on 27 April to mark Freedom Day. The 27km race, will see over 300 paddlers commemorate the anniversary of South Africa’s first democratic elections with an unforgettable journey around Robben Island.

PERSONAL FINANCE