Discover six practical strategies from financial experts to help you regain control of your finances and manage debt effectively after the Easter spending spree.

The holiday season, especially Easter, often includes cherished family moments, travel plans, festive feasts, and occasional indulgences. According to data from FNB, South Africans tend to spend more during this period on shopping, flights, accommodation, home DIY projects, dining out, and apparel. However, after the celebrations, many grapple with the aftermath of overspending.

"Reality (after a heightened period of shopping and spending) can feel like a financial hangover. When the excitement of the season wears off, you might ask yourself, ‘Why did I spend so much money?’ followed by a flurry of physical symptoms such as self-blame, guilt, and self-isolation brought on by the shame of your newfound financial situation of being further in debt," says Patricia Temba, FNB retail collections executive head.

While feelings of regret are normal, it is crucial to move towards self-compassion and take corrective measures to regain financial control. Experts at FNB Integrated Advice and FNB Collections have shared tips to help individuals actively manage their finances and debt post-Easter.

Acknowledge the season’s impact on finances

Holiday periods, like Easter, often come with social pressures to spend on travel, gifts, and hosting loved ones, even when finances are strained. However, it’s always possible to return to a balanced financial state.

"Creating memories that matter is normal, and so is the financial cost that often comes with that. As a financial institution, we understand that spending time with family is incredibly important, so we don’t look at this from a judgmental point of view. In fact, we want to support our customers by walking them back as they rebuild their financial confidence," says Temba.

Assess your financial situation

Facing financial reality can be daunting, but doing so is key to overcoming debt. Avoid denial and confront your financial situation head-on.

"List everything, including your debts, monthly obligations, and upcoming expenses," advises Lethukuthula Ngcobo, product manager at FNB Integrated Advice. "Realize that clarity is empowering. Seeing it all in front of you might seem scary at first, but it’s equally important as it gives you a concrete lay of the land and helps to kick your brain into problem-solving mode."

Prioritise and budget

Post-holiday, it’s critical to make wise financial decisions to prevent further debt. Budgeting can bring a sense of calm and control.

"Plot out your essential expenses against your income," says Ngcobo. "Distinguishing between your needs and wants will help you prioritize critical items such as rent, utilities, groceries, and minimum debt repayments. Once those are covered, you can use your remaining income to pay down your higher-interest debt gradually."

Steer clear of new debt

It’s tempting to rely on credit cards and personal loans to cover shortfalls after high spending periods. However, this can lead to a debt spiral that’s tough to escape.

"Financial discipline is critical as it will help you set the foundation for longer-term stability," says Temba. To avoid new debt, Ngcobo suggests asking yourself, "Can I afford this?" or "Am I willing to take on more debt to bring me more financial pressure in the long run?" These small mindset shifts can help curb emotional spending.

Contact your creditors early

Many people delay reaching out to creditors when facing financial challenges. This can lead to penalties and defaults.

"Not talking to your creditor or financial institution can, in fact, lead to penalties and default listings. At FNB, we want to help you avoid this altogether—that’s why we sincerely encourage you to reach out to us the moment you suspect that you might have trouble meeting your financial obligations," explains Temba.

Ngcobo adds, "Feelings of shame and fear of judgment often prevent people from seeking help. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, it’s even more important to speak to your lender. You’ll find that contacting your financial institution and explaining your situation will feel more like a relief than a confrontation."

PERSONAL FINANCE