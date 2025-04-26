Discover how South Africans are adapting to financial pressures in the latest SpendTrend25 report, revealing insights into spending habits, digital payment trends, and the impact of economic challenges on consumer behaviour.

If you’re curious about how South Africans are coping financially, ditch the dramatic headlines and take a closer look at the numbers. The SpendTrend25 report by Discovery Bank and Visa doesn’t just skim the surface; it digs deep into the nitty-gritty of how we’re swiping cards, saving cents, and navigating the economic chaos. Spoiler alert: what it uncovers is sobering, layered, and undeniably real.

Now in its third edition, the SpendTrend25 isn’t just data for data’s sake. It’s a reflection of our resilience, choices, and sacrifices, a snapshot of wallets under pressure yet brimming with innovation.

Let’s talk tech. Over 80% of South Africans prefer card or digital payments. It’s a clear sign that we’re embracing a tech-forward lifestyle, where even the most unlikely corners are going cash-free. But while we might be swiping and tapping, the reality isn’t all smooth sailing. Banking security fears are gripping us more tightly than ever, with three in five South Africans admitting they’re more concerned now than a year ago. It’s a paradox, trust in the system is growing, but so is the anxiety.

Here’s a trend that hits home. Flat card spending amidst easing inflation paints a complex picture. We’re not crying over inflated bread prices alone; we’re facing stagnant incomes and escalating living expenses. It’s not just the cost of a litre of milk, it’s the strain on monthly budgets. To cope, we’re cutting corners, prioritising essentials, and in some heartbreaking cases, dipping into retirement funds just to stay afloat. That’s not just worrisome; it’s a wake-up call.

South Africans never stop finding joy, even in leaner times. Spending on eating out rose by 12% last year – yes, even above groceries. Because let’s be honest, dining out isn’t just about food; it’s about sharing moments and escaping the grind. Similarly, entertainment, particularly online, has skyrocketed. We’re cutting costs, but we’re hanging on to sanity.

Virtual cards are another bright spot. In places like Johannesburg, they’re surging as safer, reward-driven choices. Here’s a stat to remember: digital wallet transactions are six times more secure than physical cards.

Subscriptions are booming, from streaming services to grocery deliveries. But here’s what stands out: AI subscriptions are skyrocketing, driven by Discovery Bank customers. It’s more than a trend; it’s a peek into how tech is entwining itself into our everyday expenses, and it’s happening faster than expected.

There’s pride to be had in our adaptability, digital smarts, and cost-conscious choices. But the warning signs are flashing too. Higher-income earners dipping into retirement funds faster than their lower-income counterparts is a behavioural alarm. It’s about more than money, it’s about the systems guiding us, or failing us.

We need financial tools that prioritise education over panic, and planning over knee-jerk reactions. We need products that meet us where we are, not where we’re expected to be.

The SpendTrend25 mirrors of our financial culture. We’re clever, tough, innovative, but we’re under strain. If South Africa’s banks, businesses, and policymakers truly understand this data, they’ll realise it’s their blueprint to helping us navigate the future.

What we want isn’t complex. We want control, rewards, and a bit more bang for every buck. And if we can get that without giving up what makes us happy, then that’s something worth fighting for.

* Maleke is the editor of Personal Finance.

PERSONAL FINANCE