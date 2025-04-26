Insurance claims surge as South Africa’s crumbling roads turn driving into a professional sport

South Africa's roads are riddled with potholes, leading to a significant rise in insurance claims. Experts discuss the financial implications for motorists and the challenges of navigating damaged roads.

Given the prevalence of potholes, sometimes craters, that dog South Africa’s roads, perhaps Waze should stop warning drivers about them and let those behind the wheel know that the next stretch of road doesn’t require a 4x4 to navigate.

The sheer extent of the problem is shown by how many potholes are being filled. The latest information, from 2022, shows that the government’s Operation Vala Zonke has filled almost 200,000 potholes: almost two-thirds of these are in Johannesburg.

As Tando Ngibe, senior manager at Budget Insurance, said: “Dodging potholes has increasingly become a professional sport, but doing so can, and sometimes does, result in car accidents. Even if hitting a pothole doesn’t cause an accident, the damage incurred is significant.”

Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance, explained that the combination of ongoing heavy rains and storms has caused more extensive road damage than usual. “Wet weather also makes it harder for drivers to spot potholes, especially when they’re filled with water, increasing the risk of hitting one unexpectedly.”

While the 2022 cost to fix a pothole was between R700 and R1 500 per square metre, depending on the size of the hole, car owners and insurance companies also face a financial burden.

Santam’s 2022/23 Insurance barometer – the latest available – found that two thirds of the 167 brokers it surveyed reported an increase in client claims, which was mostly attributed to loadshedding, failing infrastructure (potholes/poor road maintenance) and an increase in crime, with the addition of extreme weather on the commercial side.

Ngibe told Personal Finance that a single patch of poor road can lead to punctures, tyre bulges, misalignment and imbalance, uneven tyre wear, cracked rims, damage to the undercarriage, compromised tyre walls, and blowouts.

Although the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) told Personal Finance that it had actually seen claims drop between the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years by 22%, insurance companies have somewhat different views.

North says that claims have increased. “We can confirm that we've seen a noticeable increase in pothole-related claims, particularly in Johannesburg”.

Budget Insurance has also seen an increase. “Over the past 12 months, we’ve noticed an increase in pothole-related claims, specifically in Gauteng, and given this trend, we urge motorists to make sure they are insured for such damage, as the occurrence is common and can be expensive if not covered,” said Ngibe.

Dotsure Insurance, however, said not all motorists are submitting claims, possibly due to the associated hassle, concerns about premium impacts, or not being aware that they have recourse or know how to claim.

“For those who regularly drive on damaged roads, tyre and wheel insurance can be a useful add-on. Whether it’s worthwhile depends on your driving habits, location, and what’s already covered under your main policy,” said North.

North explained that it’s important to note that most comprehensive car insurance policies don’t cover tyre damage on their own if caused by potholes or other road hazards. “You’re typically only covered if the damage is part of a larger incident – for example, if your rims, axle, or suspension are also damaged at the same time.”

It is worth looking at whether claiming will be in your best interests. North said if the damage is minor and repair costs are only slightly higher than your excess, it might make more financial sense to pay for the repairs yourself and avoid potential premium increases in the future.

“If you’re not claiming through your insurer, you can submit a claim directly to your municipality if the pothole was on a national road. This can be a good option when the damage is less than your insurance excess,” said North.

The JRA said that people who have suffered a financial loss as a result of a pothole can submit a claim. In its response to questions submitted by Personal Finance, it explained that it has a claim form (JRA Claim Form) available on its website.

However, JRA notes that not all the roads within the city are covered by the City, as some roads are covered by other entities, SANRAL or the Gauteng Provincial Department of Roads and Transport.

“Once the claim is registered, the claim is ordinarily referred to Regional Operations (RO) for an investigation. RO would investigate the matter, compile a report, and submit it to JRA’s legal department. The report will assist in confirming jurisdiction, and only at this stage that issues of jurisdiction be confirmed,” it said.

After the claim is verified as genuine, it is escalated for processing, which is done within four weeks, provided all the required information and documents are submitted.

“If a claim is found to be fraudulent, such a claim will be rejected. JRA discourages motorists from submitting fraudulent claims as this is a criminal offence and if caught, could lead to jail time,” said the roads agency.

North’s guide for information needed to submit claims to municipalities:

The exact location of the incident

Photos of the pothole and the damage to your car

Contact details for any witnesses

A photo of the police incident report

A copy of your driver’s licence, vehicle registration documents, and ID

Three repair quotes

A letter from your insurer confirming you are not lodging a claim with them as well

Each municipality has its process.

