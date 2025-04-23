Driving digital excellence at the 2025 Raging Bull Awards

Clarus Risk’s collaboration with the Raging Bull Awards highlights its commitment to innovation in the financial services sector.

The 2025 Raging Bull Awards, one of South Africa’s premier financial services events, once again honoured the exceptional talent and performance of the nation’s top investment professionals. This year, advanced technology and data-driven insights from Clarus Risk, an Apex Group company, played a crucial role in the awards process. As the official calculating agent, Clarus Risk’s proprietary RiskMonitor® platform was instrumental in evaluating the South African investment industry’s leading performers.

Showcasing excellence in investment management

The Raging Bull Awards celebrate outstanding performance in the collective investment schemes industry, offering a trusted benchmark for consumers seeking strong investment options. By recognising funds and managers who consistently outperform their peers, these awards enhance transparency and bolster confidence within the investment community.

Clarus Risk’s collaboration with the Raging Bull Awards highlights its commitment to innovation in the financial services sector. The company’s RiskMonitor® platform offers sophisticated performance data and analytics needed to assess award winners across all categories, including the prestigious Manager of the Year Award.

RiskMonitor® redefining investment risk management

RiskMonitor® provides scalable, reliable, and transparent end-to-end risk reporting. The platform automates data collection, enriches and reconciles data using integrated market data vendors, and applies advanced asset class and portfolio risk analytics. Report design and contents are modular, empowering investment firms to create tailored risk reports, generate regulatory filings, and maintain compliance with complex regulations. It supports a broad range of asset classes and allows for the generation of detailed factsheets with enhanced analytics, including contribution, attribution, and ESG metrics.

Designed with flexibility in mind, RiskMonitor® offers tailored solutions that address the diverse needs of asset managers and fund servicers. This high level of customisation and transparency helps clients optimise their risk management processes and maintain a competitive edge in a dynamic market.

A strategic focus on innovation and growth

Clarus Risk’s dedication to delivering first-class, modular risk reporting through its cloud-based, next-generation platform, RiskMonitor®, drives its success. The company’s continued investment in technology and talent allows it to offer a broad range of services that support asset managers, financial institutions, and fund servicers in enhancing operational efficiency and meeting regulatory demands.

Andre Le Roux, regional head of sales for Clarus Risk, emphasised the importance of this partnership: “Clarus Risk is proud to serve as the calculating agent for the 2025 Raging Bull Awards. Our RiskMonitor® platform ensures the accuracy and integrity of performance data, reinforcing the credibility of the awards and celebrating excellence within the South African investment industry.”

Empowering the financial services ecosystem

Clarus Risk’s involvement in the Raging Bull Awards underscores its technological expertise and reflects its commitment to promoting growth and excellence within the financial services sector. By delivering robust risk and regulatory reporting, Clarus Risk helps asset managers and financial institutions enhance efficiency and confidently navigate regulatory complexities.

For investment firms aiming to streamline their risk management processes and performance reporting, RiskMonitor® offers a comprehensive solution. Its automation of data collection, management of risk metrics, and ability to generate detailed reports allow clients to focus on what truly matters—delivering value to investors.

To learn more about how Clarus Risk can support your business, contact Andre Le Roux, regional head of sales, at [email protected] or visit clarusrisk.com.