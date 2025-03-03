Siemens Healthineers enhances cancer care in South Africa through training

South Africa is grappling with a growing cancer crisis, and experts warn the country’s shortage of oncology specialists and modern equipment is holding back progress. With Africa lagging far behind global healthcare standards – the World Health Organization (WHO) pegs the continent at just 1.55 health workers per 1,000 people compared to the recommended 4.55 – the need for skilled professionals in fields like oncology is urgent.

Siemens Healthineers is stepping in, rolling out training programmes to sharpen South Africa’s radiotherapy expertise and improve cancer care. The company said its efforts come as the WHO predicts a grim rise in cancer cases across Africa, with 1.6 million new diagnoses and 1.2 million deaths expected annually by 2030. Radiotherapy, vital for 40% of cancer survival rates, remains out of reach for many South Africans due to outdated tools and too few trained hands.

Siemens Healthineers said it aims to change that with a mix of eLearning, workshops, and mentorships. “Our multidisciplinary tools bridge the gap between technology and people by empowering workers to confidently leverage new capabilities,” said Tisha Boatman, the company’s Executive Vice President and Head of External Affairs and Healthcare Access.

According to the company, the key part of this push is the Access to Care (A2C) programme, which recently held a major training session at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. Oncologists, radiation therapists, and medical physicists from South Africa and other African countries gathered to master advanced radiotherapy techniques. The goal? Equip professionals to handle cutting-edge tech and improve patient outcomes across the region.

Elaine Smith, a medical physicist and A2C project coordinator said the shift to modern methods like 3D conformal radiotherapy (3D CRT) is a game-changer. “With 3D CRT treatments, accuracy in dose and positioning is crucial for effective cancer care. Training radiotherapy professionals in these advanced techniques is a key part of improving treatment outcomes,” she explained. Unlike older 2D methods, 3D CRT targets cancer more precisely, reducing harm to healthy tissue – but it demands skilled operators.

Beyond training, Siemens Healthineers said it is tackling other healthcare gaps within the continent. They’ve slashed diagnostic wait times for infant HIV and tuberculosis from three months to as little as one to five days. They’re also boosting women’s cancer screening, a pressing need given South Africa’s shortage of radiologists. Remote screening, counselling, and mammography training are part of the mix. “We are running extensive women’s cancer screening and care programs across the country, including remote screening, counselling, and ongoing care initiatives,” Boatman said. “It is crucial to adopt more efficient, technologically enabled forms of screening and care to reduce cancer mortality rates.”

The A2C programme, now in its 10th year, has already trained scores of radiotherapy professionals, and Siemens Healthineers said it plans to keep it going. A five-year renewal is in the works, with tweaks to meet South Africa’s evolving needs. “We have already seen significant growth in the knowledge and skills of radiotherapy professionals,” Smith noted. “A2C is gaining real momentum and is creating greater access to advanced cancer treatments in South Africa.”

