Join the squad: navigating financial decisions with emotional support

As we kick off the year, Metropolitan’s We Start Stronger 2025 campaign is shining a light on how our emotions drive our money choices.

Financial therapist Bari Tessler, author of The Art of Money Workbook, says: “A huge 85-90% of our financial decisions are based on emotion.” Whether it’s heavy stuff like remorse or greed, or simpler vibes like fear and joy, our feelings are calling the shots when it comes to spending. The campaign’s big idea? Build a solid “squad” to help us handle our money better. Since we can’t switch off our emotions when it comes to cash, Metropolitan reckons we’re stronger together. “A problem shared is a problem halved,” they say, pushing us to gather a crew—mates, family, or pros—who get us, who we can be real with, and who we trust to chat about everything, including our finances. Psychologist Khosi Jiyani puts it straight: “Money — or the lack of it — can take a real toll on our self-esteem. That’s where a supportive squad can help lift us when things get tough.”

Your squad’s there to share tips, swap yarns, and keep you on track with your money goals. It’s about flipping the script from stress to positive vibes—something that takes 66 days to turn into a habit, according to the campaign. When the going gets tough, a pro can step in. “A financial advisor is a kind of therapist too,” says Metropolitan’s Rapule Mahlangu. “Listening to lots of voices is fine, but we all need that one expert who can help us make sense of it all.” He’s all about keeping it real with a plan that doesn’t feel like a slog. “If you indulge in something small, it takes the grudge out of saving or paying off debt,” he says. “But it’s also important to find opportunities for spending that match your budget. Wait for the sales and promotional discounts, or step back and take time to sleep on a decision before you make a rash purchase.”Financial loss hits hard and often out of the blue.

“People know how to support each other through bereavement,” says Jiyani, “but financial grief is something we struggle to talk about.” A squad that’s got your back—pushing you to save and invest—can make it less of a train smash. Mahlangu breaks it down: “Dealing with financial loss is like eating an elephant—you do it one bite at a time. A good financial planner will help you face the future one step at a time and faster than if you were trying to do it all alone:. The campaign leans on that old African saying: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” After surviving Janu-worry, plenty of us are wondering how we’ll make it to December. A tight squad can be a game-changer—keeping us accountable and resetting how we see money. “Being part of a squad gives us access to shared knowledge, moral support, and positive peer pressure,” Jiyani explains. Mahlangu doesn’t mince words:

“Nobody hesitates to get a physical health check-up, so why do we hesitate when it comes to a financial one? We’ve seen that people who surround themselves with the right squad and who seek professional advice approach money differently and make better financial choices".

PERSONAL FINANCE