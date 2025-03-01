Point of view: highlights from the Raging Bull Awards 2025

The 29th Raging Bull Awards, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), celebrated excellence in South Africa's unit trust and collective investment schemes industry. The evening honoured top-performing funds, fund managers, and industry leaders, showcasing the best in financial innovation and achievement. Picture Henk Kruger / Independent Media.

Last week, the Raging Bull Awards lit up the investment world, shining a spotlight on the best and brightest in the collective investment industry. It was a privilege to witness this remarkable event firsthand. The highlight of the night? Citadel walking away with the coveted South African Manager of the Year title. It’s a well-deserved nod to their knack for steering through choppy financial waters with skill and grace. Independent Media chairman Dr. Iqbal Survé also graced us with his presence, accompanied by his wife, Tricia, to honour the exceptional talent and dedication driving the industry forward.

For those who might not know, the Raging Bull Awards have been a big deal since they kicked off back in 1997. They’re like the Oscars for fund managers and top-performing funds—a chance to honour the people who make the investment game tick. This year, though, felt like a fresh chapter. The awards didn’t just stick to tradition; they evolved, embracing new ideas to stay in tune with a fast-changing industry. One big shift was swapping data providers—moving to Iress and Apex Group’s slick fund data portal—which gave us the nudge to tweak things for the better. The goal? Make the awards more useful for everyday investors while keeping the competitive spirit alive.

So, what’s new this time around? For starters, the award categories got a makeover. They’re simpler now, and easier to wrap your head around, whether you’re a seasoned pro or just dipping your toes into investing. Plus, the eligibility rules opened up in a big way—passive funds like index-tracking unit trusts and ETFs are officially in the mix. These options have become rock stars in their own right, often outshining actively managed funds. Another change worth cheering for is the switch to a straightforward way of measuring performance. The Sortino Ratio—a clear, respected metric that looks at how much an investment’s day-to-day ups and downs veer off course from its long-term average, especially on the downside—was used. It’s a cleaner, more global-standard way to weigh risk against reward, and it just makes sense.

The night itself was a treat beyond the trophies. We were lucky to hear from some sharp minds, like Mark Barnes, a seasoned industry voice who’s sat on many boards. His keynote dug into where the economy is and where investing might be headed—equal parts eye-opening and energising. Valdene Reddy, Head of Capital Markets at the JSE, kicked things off with an opening speech that set the perfect vibe for the evening.

But it wasn’t all serious business. Before guests settled into the main awards ceremony, they were treated to an unforgettable tasting experience, setting the perfect tone for the night ahead. Three standout activations—courtesy of Klein Constantia Wine Estate, Juniper Moon Gin, and John Ross Non-Alcoholic Gin—gave attendees a chance to explore and indulge in premium flavours. Whether it was the crisp elegance of a fine wine, the bold botanicals of craft gin, or the smooth sophistication of a non-alcoholic alternative, there was something for every palate. Expertly facilitated by Sopron Consulting, these activations weren’t just about sipping—they were about discovery, conversation, and elevating the evening from the very first pour.

Then, the dancers from Starstruck brought the house down with a surprise flash mob that had everyone buzzing. Their energy was contagious, turning a classy awards night into something downright fun and unforgettable. It was a reminder that this industry isn’t just about numbers—it’s about passion and people, too.

As we gear up for the 30th Raging Bull Awards next year, it’s clear this is more than just a pat on the back for a job well done. It’s about pushing forward, celebrating what works, and adapting to what’s next. This year’s updates are a solid step into a new era, and we can’t wait to see how the awards keep raising the bar for excellence in the investment world. Here’s to the trailblazers—and to a night that proved they’re worth celebrating. This month, we will drop the Raging Bull Awards magazine online. It’s your VIP pass to get to know the other winning funds that took centre stage in the awards.

* Maleke is the editor of Personal Finance.

PERSONAL FINANCE