Quick reads for this week

FSCA warns public about impersonation scam involving Nampak Limited and its CEO

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has issued a warning to the public about individuals impersonating Nampak Limited (Nampak) and its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Phil Roux, on Telegram.

According to the FSCA, a fraudulent Telegram group named "@LeaderPhilRoux – Nampak Stock Trades" has been using the names of Nampak and Mr. Roux to solicit funds from unsuspecting members of the public.

The FSCA says the group promises unrealistic returns on investments through trading in Bitcoin, such as returns of up to R22,700 from an initial investment of R4,600 within four days, and up to R262,000 from an initial investment of R65,000. The FSCA emphasises that these promises are highly unrealistic and indicate fraudulent activity.

Nampak has confirmed that neither the company nor its CEO is associated with these Telegram groups. The FSCA says it also notes that offering financial products and services in South Africa requires proper authorisation, which the impersonators do not have.

The public is urged to verify the legitimacy of financial service providers and be cautious of unsolicited offers, the group.

Standard Bank expands support programme for township entrepreneurs

Building on the success of its 2024 development programme, Standard Bank says it is set to launch its first 2025 training academy in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The group says the 2024 initiative saw significant achievements in Soweto, Umlazi, and Khayelitsha, with hundreds of entrepreneurs participating and forming valuable partnerships with local business forums.

The support programme has been instrumental in addressing challenges faced by SMEs, such as limited access to financial literacy, barriers to formal banking systems, and poor business management skills, it says.

This year, Standard Bank says it is expanding the programme to more regions in South Africa, aiming to reach even more entrepreneurs in underserved communities. The expansion will provide the knowledge, resources, and support needed for sustainable business growth.

“SMEs are vital to the South African economy, yet many struggle to survive beyond their first few years due to limited access to essential resources,” says Shereen Palesa Stamier, provincial head of enterprise banking (Free State) at Standard Bank South Africa. “Our support programme addresses these challenges head-on.”

Standard Bank says it will offer expert-led sessions and tailored banking solutions, empowering township businesses to scale sustainably. The bank expects to train hundreds of business owners across South Africa through this expanded programme.

MTN partners with Eastern Cape SAPS to combat network infrastructure crime

MTN has announced a strategic partnership with the Eastern Cape Provincial Police Board and Eastern Cape Community Police Forum (CPF) to protect critical network infrastructure from vandalism and theft. Over the past six months, an average of 71 incidents have been reported.

Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa, emphasises the importance of this collaboration: “These criminal activities disrupt communities and deny them vital connectivity, impacting their work, safety, and ability to stay connected. By uniting with law enforcement, we safeguard our network and invest in the future of our nation.”

SAPS and CPF in the Eastern Cape will deploy law enforcement personnel and community patrollers to monitor and respond to security breaches at MTN network base stations in high-risk areas like Mthatha and Queenstown. The pilot initiative launched in Gauteng in 2023 showed a 35% reduction in MTN-related crime, the group says.

MTN says it will provide the Mthatha SAPS Joint Operations Centre with necessary equipment and support to enhance crime detection. The partnership aims to improve SAPS and CPF skills, deploy intelligence-driven plans, and educate communities about the impact of vandalism.

PERSONAL FINANCE