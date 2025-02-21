Dieketseng Maleke returns as editor of Personal Finance: a new era of insightful journalism

Phillipa Larkin, Business Report executive editor, Dr Iqbal Survé, Independent Media executive chairman, congratulates Dieketseng Maleke on her appointment as editor of Personal Finance and Adri Senekal, Independent Media executive editor. Picture by Henk Kruger, Independent Media.

Independent Media is pleased to announce Dieketseng Maleke's appointment as the Personal Finance editor. Maleke, a seasoned journalist with a wealth of experience in financial reporting, returns to the helm of Personal Finance, reaffirming her commitment to delivering insightful, thought-provoking, and impactful journalism to readers.

Expressing her excitement at the appointment, Maleke said: "I am thrilled to be appointed again as the Personal Finance editor. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr Iqbal Survé for believing in me and entrusting me with the Personal Finance brand. This opportunity to serve as editor once again is both an honour and a responsibility that I am excited to embrace.

As we navigate this ever-evolving landscape, from emerging technologies to shifting market dynamics, I am committed to ensuring Personal Finance remains at the forefront, delivering insightful coverage and thought-provoking content to our readers. I look forward to working with the talented contributors at Personal Finance to achieve new heights and continue our legacy of impactful journalism.

To our readers, thank you for your support—here's to a future of continued success and meaningful contributions to Personal Finance– both in print and online".

Dr Iqbal Survé, executive chairman of Independent Media, welcomed Maleke's return to the role, highlighting her expertise and vision for the publication.

"Dieketseng is a respected journalist with a deep understanding of financial journalism and a passion for empowering readers with knowledge that truly impacts their lives. Her leadership at Personal Finance will ensure that we continue to set the benchmark for independent, credible, and insightful financial reporting. I do not doubt that under her stewardship, Personal Finance will thrive and continue to be a trusted source of information for our readers. We are delighted to have her back in this role."

Maleke’s appointment reaffirms Independent Media’s commitment to quality journalism and ensuring that Personal Finance remains a leading source of trusted financial news and analysis.

