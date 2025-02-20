The importance of regular car maintenance for South African drivers

By: Nickita Bevan

With South Africans having an average take-home pay of R17,202, the monthly cost of a mid-range car - priced at R280,980.11 including VAT - can put a serious strain on your budget. This doesn’t even account for fuel, comprehensive insurance, and maintenance, which can drive up the overall cost of car ownership. Faced with these rising expenses, drivers may be tempted to delay servicing and routine maintenance, potentially leading to bigger issues down the road.

Car maintenance may seem like an added expense and a hassle but delaying it until something goes wrong is a risky move. Waiting for a part to break or a system to fail -also known as reactive maintenance - often leads to much bigger expenses down the line. Take something as small as an oil leak. Ignore it for too long, and you could end up with serious engine damage, a repair bill running into thousands, or even the need for a full engine replacement. In contrast, regular servicing - including oil changes, brake checks, tyre rotations, and fluid top-ups - helps catch minor issues before they escalate into major problems.”

Being proactive about maintenance isn’t just about avoiding costly repairs - it can also help you save on fuel, which is more important than ever with petrol prices on the rise. Simple actions like cleaning fuel injectors and replacing air filters keep your car running efficiently, reducing unnecessary fuel consumption. What’s more, when your car runs smoothly, there's less strain on the engine and other components, ultimately enhancing the vehicle’s reliability, longevity, and resale value when it’s time to upgrade.

The greatest risk of delaying maintenance is compromising your safety and that of others on the road. Properly functioning systems - such as brakes, tyres, lights, steering, and suspension - are critical for road safety. Tyre bursts and faulty brakes are among the leading causes of accidents in South Africa. Being proactive with car care could save lives, as one in 24 fatal accidents is linked to vehicle-related issues.

Many motorists assume their manufacturer’s warranty will cover repair costs, but Bevan cautions that this isn’t always true. A warranty typically only covers unexpected mechanical or electronic failures for a set period or mileage. It won’t cover normal wear and tear, or damage from accidents, negligence, fire, hail, or natural disasters. Plus, key parts like windshields, headlights, tyres, brake pads, and clutch plates often aren’t included. Missing a scheduled service or using a non-franchised repair shop could even void your warranty entirely.

While some drivers believe delaying maintenance saves money, the reality is quite the opposite. Investing in value-added products like service plans and maintenance cover makes it easier and more affordable to stay on top of vehicle care. By keeping up with regular servicing instead of waiting for problems to arise, you can improve your car’s performance, safety, and longevity - and save money in the long run.

* Bevan is a representative from Motor Plan Direct.

PERSONAL FINANCE