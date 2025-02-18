Raging Bull Awards 2025 winning funds and managers

Unveiling the winners of the Raging Bull Awards 2025, celebrating exceptional performance in the South African investment landscape. Photographer: Armand Hough, Independent Media.

CERTIFICATES: FOR STRAIGHT PERFORMANCE

OVER THREE YEARS TO 31 DECEMBER, 2024

Best SA Equity General Fund

Fairtree Select Equity Prescient Fund

Best SA Equity Small and Medium Cap Fund

Coronation Smaller Companies Fund

SA Multi-Asset High Equity Fund

Granate BCI Balanced Fund

Best SA Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund

Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund

Best SA Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund

Camissa Stable Fund

Best SA Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Granate BCI Flexible Fund

Best SA Multi-Asset Income Fund

PortfolioMetrix BCI Dynamic Income Fund

Best SA Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund

M&G Bond Fund

Best SA Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund

Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund

Best SA Real Estate Fund

M&G Property Fund

Best Worldwide Equity General Fund

Nest Egg BCI Worldwide Equity Fund

Best Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

Best Global Equity General Fund

Sygnia FANG.AI Equity Fund

Best Global Multi-Asset High Equity Fund

Allan Gray-Orbis Global Balanced Feeder Fund

Best Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Global Marathon IP Fund

Best Global Real Estate Fund

Oasis Crescent International Property Equity Feeder Fund

TROPHIES: FOR RISK-ADJUSTED PERFORMANCE

OVER FIVE YEARS TO 31 DECEMBER, 2024

Best SA Equity General Fund

Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund

Best SA Multi-Asset Fund

Visio BCI Actinio Fund

Best SA Interest-Bearing Fund

Terebinth SCI Enhanced Income Fund

Best Worldwide Fund

Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

Best Global Equity Fund

PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund

Best Global Multi-Asset Fund

Global Marathon IP Fund

Best Global Interest-Bearing Fund

M&G Global Bond Feeder Fund

Best Real Estate Fund

Harvard House BCI Property Fund

TROPHY: SOUTH AFRICAN MANAGER OF THE YEAR

FOR FIVE-YEAR PERFORMANCE TO 31 DECEMBER 2024

Citadel Investment Services

Runner-up (certificate)

Nedgroup Investments

