Raging Bull Awards 2025 winning funds and managers
Unveiling the winners of the Raging Bull Awards 2025, celebrating exceptional performance in the South African investment landscape. Photographer: Armand Hough, Independent Media.
CERTIFICATES: FOR STRAIGHT PERFORMANCE
OVER THREE YEARS TO 31 DECEMBER, 2024
Best SA Equity General Fund
Fairtree Select Equity Prescient Fund
Best SA Equity Small and Medium Cap Fund
Coronation Smaller Companies Fund
SA Multi-Asset High Equity Fund
Granate BCI Balanced Fund
Best SA Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund
Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund
Best SA Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund
Camissa Stable Fund
Best SA Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
Granate BCI Flexible Fund
Best SA Multi-Asset Income Fund
PortfolioMetrix BCI Dynamic Income Fund
Best SA Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund
M&G Bond Fund
Best SA Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund
Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
Best SA Real Estate Fund
M&G Property Fund
Best Worldwide Equity General Fund
Nest Egg BCI Worldwide Equity Fund
Best Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
Best Global Equity General Fund
Sygnia FANG.AI Equity Fund
Best Global Multi-Asset High Equity Fund
Allan Gray-Orbis Global Balanced Feeder Fund
Best Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
Global Marathon IP Fund
Best Global Real Estate Fund
Oasis Crescent International Property Equity Feeder Fund
TROPHIES: FOR RISK-ADJUSTED PERFORMANCE
OVER FIVE YEARS TO 31 DECEMBER, 2024
Best SA Equity General Fund
Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund
Best SA Multi-Asset Fund
Visio BCI Actinio Fund
Best SA Interest-Bearing Fund
Terebinth SCI Enhanced Income Fund
Best Worldwide Fund
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
Best Global Equity Fund
PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund
Best Global Multi-Asset Fund
Global Marathon IP Fund
Best Global Interest-Bearing Fund
M&G Global Bond Feeder Fund
Best Real Estate Fund
Harvard House BCI Property Fund
TROPHY: SOUTH AFRICAN MANAGER OF THE YEAR
FOR FIVE-YEAR PERFORMANCE TO 31 DECEMBER 2024
Citadel Investment Services
Runner-up (certificate)
Nedgroup Investments
