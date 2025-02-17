Discover the nominated funds for the Raging Bull Awards 2025
Explore the nominated funds for the Raging Bull Awards 2025, recognising outstanding performance in the investment industry. File photo.
South Africa’s top-performing funds and asset managers will be recognised at a prestigious gala dinner at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday, 17 February 2025. The highly anticipated event will culminate in the announcement of the South African Manager of the Year award, with winners revealed online and across social media.
This year, the awards structure has undergone significant changes to streamline categories and refocus on the local industry. Certificates will now be awarded for straight performance over three years, while trophies will recognise risk-adjusted performance over five years. The number of certificates has been reduced to 19, aligning with the fund classification standard of the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA). The Manager of the Year awards have also been simplified, now featuring just one runner-up instead of two.
A major shift in eligibility now allows passively managed unit trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to compete for awards—an acknowledgment of their growing role in the market. Additionally, the methodology for calculating risk-adjusted performance has been simplified. Instead of the complex PlexCrown rating, funds will now be ranked using the Sortino Ratio, a widely recognised global metric that assesses downside risk relative to returns.
Full coverage of the awards, including insights into the winning funds and key industry trends, will be published in a special supplement in Personal Finance on Saturday, 22 February.
Here are the nominated funds:
CERTIFICATES: FOR STRAIGHT PERFORMANCE
OVER THREE YEARS TO 31 DECEMBER, 2024
(16 CATEGORIES)
1nvest Global REIT Index Feeder Fund
1nvest S&P500 Index Feeder Fund
Abax Balanced Prescient Fund
Absa Sanlam Multi Managed Passive Accumulation Fund
Allan Gray-Orbis Global Balanced Feeder Fund
Amplify SCI Flexible Equity Fund
Amplify SCI Property Equity Fund
Anchor BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
BCI Ranmore Global Equity Feeder Fund
BCI Value Fund
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
Camissa Stable Fund
Coronation Global Managed [ZAR] Feeder Fund
Coronation Smaller Companies Fund
Fairtree ALBI Plus Prescient Fund
Fairtree BCI Income Plus Fund
Fairtree Select Equity Prescient Fund
Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund
Foord Equity Fund
Global Marathon IP Fund
Granate BCI Balanced Fund
Granate BCI Flexible Fund
H4 Worldwide Equity Fund
M&G Bond Fund
M&G Property Fund
Matrix SCI Stable Income Fund
Meago Enhanced Global Property Prescient Fund
Merchant West SCI Cautious Fund
MiPlan IP Global Macro Fund
Momentum International Income Fund
Nedgroup Investments Core Global Feeder Fund
Nedgroup Investments Entrepreneur Fund
Nedgroup Investments Global Flexible Feeder Fund
Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund
Nest Egg BCI Worldwide Equity Fund
Oakhaven Core Income FR Fund
Oasis Crescent International Property Equity Feeder Fund
Oyster Catcher Realfin Stable Fund
Perspective Balanced Prescient Fund
PortfolioMetrix BCI Dynamic Income Fund
PortfolioMetrix BCI SA Property Fund
Prescient Income Plus Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Bond Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Small Cap Fund
Sasfin BCI Horizon Multi Managed Accumulation Fund
Sterling Invest Alpha Worldwide Prescient Fund
Steyn Capital Equity Prescient Fund
Sygnia FANG.AI Equity Fund
Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
Trophies for Risk-adjusted Performance
over Five Years to 31 December, 2024
(8 categories)
1nvest S&P500 Info Tech Index Feeder Fund
36ONE BCI Equity Fund
36ONE BCI SA Equity Fund
Amplify SCI Property Equity Fund
Bateleur Flexible Prescient Fund
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
Global Marathon IP Fund
Harvard House BCI Property Fund
Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund
M&G Global Bond Feeder Fund
Marriott Global Income Fund
MiPlan IP Global Macro Fund
Nedgroup Investments Global Flexible Feeder Fund
PortfolioMetrix BCI SA Property Fund
PPS Managed Fund
PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund
Raven BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
Red Oak BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund of Funds
Saffron BCI Active Bond Fund
Sygnia FANG.AI Equity Fund
Terebinth SCI Enhanced Income Fund
Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
Visio BCI Actinio Fund
PERSONAL FINANCE