Addressing the student accommodation crisis in South Africa: safety, security, and solutions

Earlier this month close to a thousand stranded students from the District Six CPUT campus blocked the entrance to the facility to protest against the lack accommodation at the institution. Picture: Ian Landsberg, Independent Media.

By: Benedict Johnson

Ongoing issues around the current student accommodation shortage look set to undermine students’ well-being and academic success into 2025. With safety concerns mounting at several institutions, the situation has reached a critical point. As such, it is receiving critical attention from tertiary institutions, government bodies, and private sector stakeholders, including Fundi.

Beyond the struggle to access affordable housing, both returning and new students continue to face safety concerns: South Africa’s rising crime rates, particularly cases of kidnappings and human trafficking, add another layer of anxiety for students and their families. Last year, multiple cases of student kidnappings were reported, sparking nationwide concern. The disappearance of Bakhe Pita, a Tshwane University of Technology student, remains a chilling reminder of how vulnerable students are when living in unfamiliar cities, often without a strong support network. This means that finding accommodation is not the only challenge. It has to be safe.

Ensuring student safety and security must be an ecosystem priority. This starts with accommodation accreditation. Many students live in unregulated housing or are lured into scams that leave them stranded in unsafe environments. This impacts their futures and their likelihood of success massively.

Despite ongoing intervention in the space, student accommodation remains a persistent challenge for the collective sector to solve. This goes beyond a shortage of accommodation to include access, as well as quality, safetY, and affordability.

When it comes to demand for student housing alone, this far exceeds the available supply. South Africa currently faces a shortfall of over 500 000 student beds, making it impossible for institutions to house all students who require accommodation. This is where private service providers step in – with students then required to find their own accommodation themselves.

For students from disadvantaged backgrounds in particular, engaging with private landlords can lead to them being exploited or misled.

There are numerous stories in the media detailing the substandard living conditions, exorbitant rental prices, and lack of security that students may be forced to endure. Many live in overcrowded spaces without basic amenities such as running water, reliable electricity or internet access – all of which influence their opportunities to succeed in their studies.

Adding to the crisis is the alarming increase in student accommodation scams. Fraudsters exploit the high demand by advertising non-existent properties, demanding immediate deposits, and then disappearing with students’ money. Social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp have become breeding grounds for these scams, targeting desperate students in need of housing.

Scammers know that students are vulnerable, especially first-year students who are new to the university system. They lure students with fake listings, promise affordable rooms near campus, and insist on urgent deposits. Once the money is paid, the ‘landlord’ disappears, leaving students stranded and financially devastated.

While universities and law enforcement agencies have raised alarms about this trend and urged students to be cautious, the problem continues to escalate.

There are measures that students can take to safeguard themselves, however. Verifying accommodation listings is the most important first step. This can be done through the tertiary institutions’ housing department or through Fundi’s Accommodation platform which is available to institutions and private rental providers.

Fundi’s platform allows students to search for accredited accommodation that complies with the Department of Higher Education and Training’s norms and standards prioritising quality, safety, and security. Properties listed through Fundi undergo rigorous vetting by local team members, who personally inspect them every few months to ensure compliance with quality benchmarks. Listings are verified for accuracy, and amenities such as Wi-Fi and security are tested to ensure they function as promised.

This initiative not only protects students but also provides peace of mind for parents, knowing that their children are living in safe and conducive environments.

Students should additionally avoid upfront payments and never pay deposits before confirming the legitimacy of the property and landlord. Wherever possible, inspect the accommodation in person or have a trusted family member or friend do this on your behalf. Also always be wary of unsolicited accommodation deals that pressure you into making quick decisions.

With the student accommodation crisis becoming a national issue annually, it requires collective intervention from government bodies, private sector partners, and the education sector to find a viable solution.

We need to give students – especially those studying away from home for the first time – every possible chance of academic success. That starts with ensuring they have a secure and stable place to live. The responsibility of finding safe accommodation should not fall solely on parents. As an ecosystem, we must step up.

* Johnson is the executive head of EBS and new initiatives at Fundi.

