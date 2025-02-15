Run on numbers: the numbers that keep South Africans awake at night

Numbers are important. Numbers play an important role in day-to-day life in every situation we face. Almost all the things we do every day involve numbers and Mathematics. There are many numbers directly or indirectly correlated to our lives. Whether we recognise it or not, our lives spin in numbers in some or the other ways, from the first day that we are born.

For example, the identity of a person is known and starts with the date of birth and time as well. These things are generally declared in the form where numbers are involved. Even in our day-to-day life numbers are used in all types of transactions such as money. We count and keep track of seconds, minutes, hours, days, months years and decades, and millenniums.

Apart from the number system, other concepts such as averages, ages, percentages, interest calculations, mensuration, etc., deal with numbers along with some special operations.

We look at the numbers that keep our citizens awake at night and the numbers that keep politicians on their toes as well as the numbers that matter in many other professions such as Defence, education, health care, and nutrition. It is not easy to rank the industry where numbers are most important, but the financial system, banks, and insurance industry would not be possible if the numbers were not the most important ingredient in their existence. What would any sports event be without the scorecard expressed in numbers?

Numbers are important in our lives because they help us to:

Make decisions, predict outcomes, and keep our lives in order.

Understand health information, statistics, and economic news.

Perform everyday tasks such as time tracking, driving, and cooking.

Define age, count, and value things quantitatively.

Unemployment.

This number is the most embarrassing and challenging in our society today. Whether you are a capitalist, communist, socialist, or anything in between this number should keep every reasonable person awake at night. If this number does not scare you, you most definitely do not understand it at all.

The misnamed expanded unemployment rate should be renamed the real unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 0,7 of a percentage point to 41,9% when compared with the second quarter of 2024. As a result, youth unemployment (15 – 34-year-olds) rate decreased from 46,6% in the second quarter of 2024 to 45,5% in the third quarter of 2024. Source Chief Director: Labour Statistics.

We have such a weak Defence Force why not install compulsory military training for school leavers and pay them a stipend? Basic Training (First Year of Training) R2, 643 per month. The person learns life skills, and military skills, receives food and accommodation and a sense of national pride is installed over and above a disciplined life that could serve them well for the future.

There may be as many as 1,000,000 young people eligible for this training. That could change the numbers substantially. There would be one million more youths that have a sense of belonging and pride in their task.

The size of the South African economy.

World Economics estimates South Africa's 2024 GDP at $1.31 trillion in PPP terms (Purchasing Power Parity) and an initial estimate of $1.33 trillion for 2025. This figure is 51% higher than the official estimate published by the World Bank. Official data reported South Africa's GDP as $366 billion in 2015 constant prices and $384 billion in current prices for 2024.

It is however stated that South Africa uses an outdated GDP database leading to an underestimation of GDP growth. The size of the informal economy: It is estimated that 29% of South Africa's economic activity occurs outside the formal sector. An informal economy (or shadow economy) is the part of any economy that is neither taxed nor monitored by any form of government. The Informal sector makes up a larger share of poorer, more agricultural, and less developed economies.

These numbers place South Africa in the top 37 countries in the world. These are good numbers, and we need to leverage the size of the economy in the direction of job creation.

Education

South Africa’s education system is failing its citizens. We can produce many examples starting at dilapidated infrastructure, schools that have no running water, unsafe buildings, even several schools still have pit toilets, inadequate classrooms, and lack of other learning materials. In general, the gap between well-managed schools and badly managed schools in rural areas is there for all to see. The Bella legislation is directed at well-run schools instead of fixing dysfunctional schools where the capital and resources should be directed. The legislation seems more to do with political point scoring than with a well-focussed effort to lift the standard of education.

Road and Rail Infrastructure.

Very few numbers should concern South African voters more than the numbers below.

Nowhere in the world has a government sat idly and watched how such a disaster unfolded in front of their very eyes. From close to 600,000,000 trips per annum to less than 9,000,000 trips. The taxi industry was allowed to kill Prasa. There were no consequences, instead, officials remain highly overpaid in this parastatal.

The entire cabinet should be held accountable not just the ruling party. Instead of consequences citizens face news reports such as: “Hired and fired Prasa CEO’s big payout: The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) faced over R15 million in costs due to procedural errors in dealing with the employment of CEO Zolani Matthews. After legal rulings demanded his reinstatement and back pay for 31 months of unemployment, he was dismissed again due to “operational requirements”. His contract allowed for termination without duties, with the board confirming his pay for the enforced absence amounted to R15,345,833.) (source Groundup)

USA companies in South Africa.

With a lot of unpleasant tones coming from the Trump administration, it is interesting to note the number of US companies that have become household names in South Africa. Top of the list is KFC, which has approximately 1,057 outlets across South Africa, making it the leading fast-food brand in terms of store numbers. KFC holds about 24.3% of the fast-food market by sales in the country, significantly outperforming its closest competitors. The street-wise two products plus a free T-shirt have become a favourite compensation in attempts to fill stadiums for political rallies and voting day in South Africa. McDonald's stores number 377 and Burger King 130.

There are several other extremely disappointing numbers pertaining to South Africa, crime and gender-based violence, and the general demise of SOEs. What is also true is that the world's richest person was born in this country and received his basic education here. That does mean something, the country has produced a Mandela, and we have a lot to be proud of.

* Views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of Independent Newspapers.

** Kruger is an independent analyst.

