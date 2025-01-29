Why South African undergraduates should consider postgraduate studies abroad

Discover how South African undergraduates can save money and enhance their career prospects by completing their degrees locally before pursuing postgraduate studies in Europe. File photo.

By: Brent Morris

With matric results recently released, school leavers are weighing up their study options and some are looking overseas, but the costs are prohibitive. It’s more cost-effective for South African students to complete their undergraduate qualifications here and then do a postgraduate qualification overseas.

It’s about being smart with your money

It can cost less for students to complete a three to four-year undergraduate degree in South Africa, and then choose to study a specialisation honours or masters, overseas.

South Africa has great universities and offers internationally recognised qualifications. The only downside is the limited capacity - demand is greater than supply. However, Britain, for example, has over 100 universities to choose from. If there isn’t space at your chosen university, there will be an opportunity at a different institute. Students have a greater chance of accessing a postgraduate course overseas than in South Africa because they have a greater choice of universities.

Is it expensive for South Africans to complete a post-graduate qualification overseas?

It’s relatively affordable in European countries. We’ve seen a trend of more English-speaking post-grad programmes becoming available, and the cost is around €10,000 per annum. This equates to about R180 000 – R190 000. With regards to accommodation and living expenses, one could get by in Belgium paying €400 rent per month, which equates to about R8000.

What are the application periods?

For UK and European universities, South African graduates have until the end of June to apply for a postgraduate course in the September intake.

Which countries should South Africans consider for a postgraduate course?

The UK is a popular option because a post-grad qualification can be completed in one year. The UK and Ireland offer really good opportunities. Most of Europe is also only one year. However, in Canada, Australia, and the USA, generally, the post-graduate courses are two years. There’s no right or wrong way, some people prefer a two-year post-grad.

Popular European options for postgraduate studies include Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France. Spain and Hungary have also proven to be popular, as well as some parts of Scandinavia.

How important is it to specialise?

If you take a psychology qualification, undergraduate degrees are too generic, only when the student decides to specialise at a Master’s level, do employment opportunities come up. Universities abroad offer more specialisation opportunities, allowing graduates to focus on specific areas of interest.

The same applies to other industries. If a graduate with a Business Marketing degree from a South African university worked for two years and then completed a specialist digital marketing degree abroad, there's a higher chance the graduate will find work.

Whether a graduate is in South Africa or abroad, without a post-graduate qualification, they will inevitably struggle to find quality positions. Companies are more likely to employ a post-graduate candidate who has specialised.

Could specialising help secure permanent residency abroad?

If you’re a specialist in your field, there's a higher chance that an overseas company will sponsor you. Companies are more willing to invest in you if you have a master’s degree. By specialising, you're not only improving your chances of only being employed but also increasing your chances of finding sponsorship to stay in the country.

* Morris is a managing director at Sable International.

