How to manage your back-to-school budget effectively

By: Nicola Mawson

With most of the shock of the radical increase in back-to-school supplies having (almost) passed, it’s clear that parents are increasingly being asked to contribute more than just stationery, textbooks, and school uniforms. The list now extends to items such as Domestos, toilet paper, and paper tissues.

Denga Mabuda, an accounts payable specialist, told Personal Finance that her experience had shown that “the total expense of education, which encompasses tuition, uniforms, textbooks, and supplies, has increased considerably”.

She said that “families are experiencing financial strain, particularly as prices for necessities such as stationery, textbooks, and uniforms have risen sharply”.

Personal Finance secured tips from experts across various sectors to help plan well ahead to mitigate some pain for the 2026 school year.

Money matters

From a financial standpoint, African Bank advocates identifying all school-related costs such as school fees, uniforms, extracurricular activities, books, technology, transport, lunch, and aftercare as soon as possible.

The bank also said that it’s important to budget for these items carefully, while also looking at one’s own personal financial situation to aid in stripping out costs.

Maduba recommends parents begin allocating funds for school costs as far ahead as possible to “prevent last-minute financial strain. Having a distinct savings account for educational expenses can be beneficial.”

It takes a village

Seeking wholesale offers on stationery and supplies at big retailers or teaming up with other parents to distribute expenses is another way of cutting down on expenses, said Maduba.

Maduba also suggested taking advantage of second-hand sales for uniforms, textbooks, and electronics, which “can be invaluable”.

A tip from Personal Finance is to check whether these happen in your school community now and, if not, lobby for such events.

Other advocacy that can be done includes contacting school governing bodies to investigate cost-saving measures, like bulk buying textbooks or implementing uniform recycling schemes, said Maduba.

Genevieve Allen, founder of on-site aftercare and holiday care services provider, Club Engage, added that charity shops may have school uniforms for sale, which also means supporting a worthy cause.

Allen added that parents may want to consider aftercare instead of paying separately for transport and an au pair to supervise their child and assist with homework. “For working parents, school transport and hiring an au pair to care for your child can be a significant expense,” she said.

Just Money operations manager, Sarah Nicholson, added that parents could consider carpooling with other parents or investigating more affordable – but safe – private or public transport.

Box smart

Nicholson also advised parents to “label everything”. She said personalising school supplies and uniforms help reduce the risk of items getting lost or stolen.

“If your child has been using educational apps or tools, evaluate their usefulness and cancel subscriptions that no longer add value,” she said. In addition, Nicholson said parents should consider using free resources such as online platforms for educational materials and support, instead of spending money on costly learning tools.

“Consider prioritising to spread the spending by focusing on what’s immediately necessary. Your children are unlikely to need jerseys in summer,” said Gavyn Letley, from loans provider DirectAxis.

In addition, said Letley, second-hand sports equipment may be a better option if your child isn’t certain about the sport they want to play or is unlikely to make the first team.

Letley also said parents should check backpacks and pencil cases to find out what children need instead of what they want.

“Given a choice, most will want all new stationery even if there’s nothing wrong with what they already have. Many schools provide stationery lists. Use these to ensure children have what they need and that you don’t waste money on non-essentials,” Letley said.

Healthy eating

Nicholson suggested planning simple, nutritious meals at home rather than relying on tuck-shop items as well as buying in bulk and preparing snacks in advance.

Lunique Theunissen, Brand Manager for B-well, explained that knowing which recipes to use for mealtimes and making a list of ingredients, makes it possible to buy bulk. This, Theunissen said, means you can benefit from items that offer a lower per-unit cost, especially for staples like rice, beans, or spices.

“And with recipes aligned to seasonal produce – these tend to be fresher and cheaper,” she said.

In addition, preplanning lunches can streamline shopping, saving time and reducing the likelihood of making extra trips, said Theunissen.

Letley said, in general, “planning, making a list, setting a budget, actively looking for savings, and spreading expenses are the best ways of containing back-to-school costs”.

“Being organised, exploring cost-saving options, and seeking support where needed will set your family up for a smoother start to the school year. Remember, small steps can make a big difference,” said Nicholson.

Teaching financial responsibility to your kids

Involving children in drawing up the budget will help them understand money management and may deter them from asking for everything they see at the shops, said Letley.

African Bank adds parents should teach children to:

• Budget pocket money for small school-related needs.

• Take care of their belongings to reduce replacement costs.

• Write down goals that extend beyond classroom achievements. These can include high school and university aspirations.

