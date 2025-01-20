Avoid gambling as a financial solution this 'Januworry'

The National Gambling Board warns South Africans against using gambling as a financial remedy during the challenging month of 'Januworry', highlighting the dangers of gambling addiction and offering resources for help. File photo.

The National Gambling Board (NGB) has issued a cautionary message to South Africans struggling with financial pressures during "Januworry," advising against gambling as a means to address monetary shortfalls.

"Gambling should never be defined as a source of income, or to make ends meet," says Caroline Kongwa, accounting authority of the NGB. "This mindset is fraught with danger, as gambling is never a ‘sure thing’ but rather a risk taken with money that consumers can often ill afford to lose."

The NGB says that January is a challenging month for many, especially after early December salaries and holiday spending leave households short of funds. The allure of quick wins through gambling may worsen financial woes, pushing individuals into deeper debt and financial instability.

Kongwa says it is important to treat gambling as entertainment, not a financial strategy. “Healthy financial management is key, and money for gambling as a form of entertainment should only be set aside from a household budget once all bills, financial commitments, and basic needs have been met."

Warning signs of problem gambling

The NGB outlined red flags of gambling addiction, including:

Chasing losses or depleting all available funds on gambling.

Borrowing or stealing money to fund gambling habits.

Gambling as an escape from life’s challenges.

Obsessing over gambling at the expense of personal responsibilities.

Lying about losses or exaggerating winnings.

The board highlighted the social and mental risks of gambling addiction, urging those affected to seek help. Free counselling and treatment are available through the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF).

How to get help

For assistance with gambling addiction, contact the SARGF via:

Helpline: 0800 006 008

WhatsApp/SMS: HELP to 076 675 0710

The NGB says it urges individuals to prioritise financial health and seek professional support to manage problem gambling effectively.

