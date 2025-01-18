Raging Bull Awards rescheduled to February 17th for enhanced participation

The prestigious Raging Bull Awards, originally scheduled for January 27th, has been moved to Monday, February 17th due to popular demand, aligning with our commitment to deliver an evening that celebrates excellence in the investment industry.

This adjustment aligns with our commitment to provide an inclusive event for all and create a successful Raging Bull Awards for 2025.

We appreciate the input and support of our industry partners and attendees of the move to a more convenient date, to ensure an unforgettable experience that not only honours the outstanding accomplishments within the industry but also provides meaningful connections and insights for all participants.

While the date has been adjusted, all other event details remain unchanged, including the venue and format. Current reservations will be valid for the new date and our team is ready to assist with any inquiries or adjustments needed.

We look forward to welcoming you on February 17th for a night of celebration, recognition, and inspiration at the “Oscars” of the investment industry.

Should you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out to [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to the "Oscars" of the investment industry.

PERSONAL FINANCE